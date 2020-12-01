India Post News Paper

Biden, Harris extend wishes to Sikh community on Guru Nanak Dev’s 551st birth anniversary

December 01
10:38 2020
Washington DC : On the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev’s 551st birth anniversary, US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris extended wishes to the people of the Sikh community across the United States and around the world.

While praising the Sikh community, Biden-Harris team in a joint statement thanked Sikh Americans for working as essential workers during the pandemic.

“For more than five centuries, Guru Nanak’s teachings on spiritual enlightenment, service to humanity, and moral integrity have endured and are embodied each day by Sikhs in America and around the world, as we have seen during this challenging year. We are grateful to all of the Sikh Americans who continue to stand by their neighbors as essential workers of the pandemic, and who open their hearts and community kitchens in their gurdwaras to prepare, serve, and deliver countless meals for people most in need,” the joint statement said.

Biden and Harris also praised the Sikh community for their role during the racial protests witnessed across the United States.

“And during the summer of protest, we saw Sikhs of all ages marching peacefully for racial and gender equality, religious pluralism, and fidelity to truth and justice — core tenets of the Sikh faith and central to who we all are as Americans,” the statement said.

Earlier this month, Biden-Kamala duo had extended wishes on the occasion of Diwali, saying that next year the festival will be celebrated at the White House in person. (ANI)

