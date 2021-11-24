India Post News Paper

Biden invites 110 countries to virtual summit on democracy; China, Turkey missing from list

November 24
10:51 2021
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden has invited 110 countries to a virtual summit on democracy on December 9-10, excluding China, Turkey, and Russia, according to a list posted on the State Department website on Tuesday.

The list includes Taiwan which is likely to increase tension between US and China. Turkey, a member of NATO, is also missing from the list.
The list includes major Western allies of the US. It also includes India, Pakistan and Iraq.

In the South Asian region Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka have been excluded. (ANI) 

AfghanistanBangladeshChinaDemocracy Virtual SummitIndiaIrqJoe BidenPakistanRussiaSri LankaTurkeyUSAWhite Houseworld
