India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Biden picks Kamala Harris to be Democratic vice president nominee

Biden picks Kamala Harris to be Democratic vice president nominee
August 12
15:43 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW YORK: Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden has selected Kamala Devi Harris as the nominee for vice president in a historic move that marks a breakthrough for Indian American in US politics.

“I have the great honour to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris – a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants – as my running mate,” Biden tweeted Tuesday afternoon, ending weeks of speculation.

Harris, the daughter of Shyamala Gopalan, a cancer researcher from India and Donald Harris, an African Jamaican economics professor, is the first non-White candidate for vice president and the third.

A senator, Harris has a history as a prosecutor, having been the attorney general of California.

Despite her mixed parentage, Harris is presented as an African American meeting the current national sentiment driven by the movement against discrimination against African Americans.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should India develop Andaman & Nicobar Islands?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Biden picks Kamala Harris to be Democratic vice ... - https://t.co/OORhac5P1N Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/fqFk09qgmb
    h J R

    - August 12, 2020, 10:13 am

    60,963 new corona cases take India tally across 23L - https://t.co/Bc01vTnTdj Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA
    h J R

    - August 12, 2020, 10:11 am

    Covid cases haven't yet peaked ... - https://t.co/kWt0mREUMV Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/gGGC83Llyg
    h J R

    - August 12, 2020, 10:05 am

    3 dead in B'luru, 110 arrested for ... - https://t.co/0nzGrMsgkT Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/1iOfBjusqg
    h J R

    - August 12, 2020, 10:01 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.