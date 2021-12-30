90 pc of adult population in India vaccinated against COVID-19 with first dose: Union Health Ministry NEW DELHI:: Approximately 90 per cent of the adult population in India has been vaccinated against COVID-19 with the first dose, said The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on...

Biden, Putin phone call on Moscow’s Initiative: Kremlin MOSCOW: Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that Moscow was the initiator of the phone talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden which will be...

India beat South Africa by 113 runs to register historic win in Centurion CENTURION: Visitors wasted no time after the lunch break to bowl out hosts for 191 to register a 113-run win and also won their first Test ever here at the...

China sanctions 5 US individuals for meddling in Hong Kong affairs BEIJING: China on Thursday imposed countermeasures on five US individuals including former US commerce minister Wilbur Ross and USCC president Carolyn Bartholomew in accordance with China’s Anti-Sanction Law in response...

Delhi collects Rs 89 lakh for COVID-19 violations NEW DELHI: Over Rs 89 lakh was collected in fines and 67 FIRs were registered from December 29, 2021 till now for violation of COVID-19 protocols, following the enforcement of...

Malaika Arora packs her 2021 memories in latest video MUMBAI: As 2021 comes to an end, Bollywood diva Malaika Arora posted an adorable video filled with memories of different months of the year. Taking to her Instagram handle, Malaika...

US Presidential medical adviser Fauci says Omicron cases likely to peak by end of January WASHINGTON: Cases involving the coronavirus Omicron variant will likely peak by the end of January, presidential medical adviser Anthony Fauci said. “I would imagine, given the size of our country...

China wary of supporting Taliban in Afghanistan, claims report BEIJING: China, which has been one of the few countries to support Taliban rule, now seems to have realised its mistake of embracing the outfit in Afghanistan as Beijing appears...

COVID-19: Afghanistan asks WHO for Omicron testing kits KABUL: Amid the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, the Taliban led government has asked the World Health Organization (WHO) to provide the Omicron’s testing kits for Afghanistan. This comes...

Mexico’s sanitary regulator approves use of Cuba’s Abdala vaccine MEXICO: Mexican sanitary regulator Coferpis said it has approved the use of Cuba’s Abdala vaccine against COVID-19. “Cofepris has issued an emergency use authorization for the Abdala vaccine,” it said....

India reports 13,154 new COVID-19 cases, Omicron tally surges to 961 NEW DELHI: India has reported 13,154 new COVID-19 cases and 268 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. The tally of Omicron COVID-19 variant...

Unvaccinated Joe Rogan reschedules Vancouver show due to Covid vaccine mandates WASHINGTON: Popular comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan has rescheduled his sold-out Vancouver show because of Covid vaccine mandates in Canada. As per Deadline, Rogan has rescheduled the April 20 show...

Omicron variant leading to tsunami of COVID cases: WHO chief GENEVA: The World Health Organisation’s chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that the Omicron variant is very transmissible and is leading to a tsunami of COVID cases. “Right now...

Rahul Gandhi travels abroad again, Congress calls it ‘personal visit’, Punjab rally to be postponed NEW DELHI: With New Year just around the corner and a few months to Assembly polls in five states, former Congress president and MP Rahul Gandhi has flown abroad on...

COVID-19: Mumbai Police impose Section 144, New Year celebrations banned MUMBAI: In view of the rising COVID-19 cases, the Mumbai Police on Thursday has imposed Section 144 in the city starting from today till January 7. As per the new...

Centre extends AFSPA in Nagaland for 6 months NEW DELHI: The Centre on Thursday extended the Armed Forces Special Powers Act, 1958 or AFSPA in Nagaland for another six months, mentioning that the state is in such a...

