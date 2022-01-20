India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Biden says ‘I make no apologies for what I did’ in Afghanistan

Biden says ‘I make no apologies for what I did’ in Afghanistan
January 20
09:46 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden on Wednesday (local time) defended his decision to pull out from Afghanistan and said “I make no apologies for what I did”.

Speaking on the occasion of completing a year in the office, he said, “There is no way to get out of Afghanistan after 20 years easily. Not possible, no matter when you did it. And I make no apologies for what I did.”

However, Biden expressed his sympathy for the crisis in Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of the nation in mid-August. POTUS said that he felt bad about “what’s happening in Afghanistan as a result of the incompetence of the Taliban.”

“I have a great concern for the women and men who were blown up on the line at the airport by a terrorist attack against them,” he said.

Defending his withdrawal from Afghanistan decision, Biden blamed previous administrations for the fiasco. “Had we not gotten out, the acknowledgement is we’d be putting a lot more forces in … do I feel bad [about] what’s happening as a consequence of the incompetence of the Taliban? Yes, I do,” Biden said, adding that there are “a whole range of things around the world, that we can’t solve every problem. And so I don’t view that as a competence issue.”

The President also said that there was no way to get out after 20 years easily.

“Raise your hand if you think anyone was going to be able to unify Afghanistan under one single government? It’s been the graveyard of empires for a solid reason: It is not susceptible to unity,” said Biden. He also raised the issue of the economic burden Afghanistan was causing to the US. Citing the weekly spending of nearly one billion dollars to keep American forces in the state, Biden noted what he called no possibility at a peaceful resolution.

“The question was, do I continue to spend that much money per week in the state of Afghanistan knowing that the idea that being able to succeed, other than sending more body bags back home, is highly, highly unusual,” he said. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
AfghanistanAfghanistan TalksJoe BidenMoscowRussiaTaliban TakeOverTroops Pull OutUkraine InvasionUnited StatesUS Russia RelationsUSAWhite Houseworld
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – January 21st, 2022

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

She Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.