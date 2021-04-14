India Post News Paper

Biden speaks with Putin, discusses regional, global issues
April 14
10:29 2021
WASHINGTON: US President Joseph Biden on Tuesday spoke with his Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin and discussed a number of regional and global issues.

“President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with President Vladimir Putin of Russia. They discussed a number of regional and global issues, including the intent of the United States and Russia to pursue a strategic stability dialogue on a range of arms control and emerging security issues, building on the extension of the New START Treaty,” the White House said in a statement.

“President Biden also made clear that the United States will act firmly in defence of its national interests in response to Russia’s actions, such as cyber intrusions and election interference. President Biden emphasised the United States’ unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the statement said.

Biden also voiced concerns over the sudden Russian military build-up in occupied Crimea and on Ukraine’s borders, and called on Russia to de-escalate tensions.

He reaffirmed his goal of building a stable and predictable relationship with Russia consistent with US interests and proposed a summit meeting in a third country in the coming months to discuss the full range of issues facing the United States and Russia. (ANI)

 

