Biden urges Senate not to elect Supreme Court Justice before presidential elections

WASHINGTON: Following the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett as the next justice for Supreme Court, US Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden on Saturday (local time) urged the Senate to fill the vacancy only after the next president is elected.

“Today, President Trump has nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett as the successor to Justice Ginsburg’s seat. She has a written track record of disagreeing with the US Supreme Court’s decision upholding the Affordable Care Act. She critiqued Chief Justice John Roberts’ majority opinion upholding the law in 2012,” Biden said in a statement after Barrett’s nomination.

“The American people know the US Supreme Court decisions affect their everyday lives. … The Senate should not act on this vacancy until after the American people select their next president and the next Congress,” he said.

Earlier on Saturday, Donald Trump had nominated Barrett as the new justice of the Supreme Court.

Speaking at the White House, Trump said, “Today it is my honor to nominate one of our nation’s most brilliant and gifted legal minds to the Supreme Court. She is a woman of unparalleled achievement, towering intellect, sterling credentials and unyielding loyalty to the Constitution, Judge Amy Coney Barrett.”

Barrett is a former law clerk to the late right-wing beacon Justice Antonin Scalia. She has been a federal judge for three years on the United States Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit.

The seat of the Justice of Supreme Court became vacant with the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Ginsburg who has been regarded as an iconic champion of women’s rights and a history-making jurist passed away at the age of 87. (ANI)

