India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Biden urges US Congress to ban assault-style weapons, pass ‘red flag’ laws, other measures to curb gun violence

Biden urges US Congress to ban assault-style weapons, pass ‘red flag’ laws, other measures to curb gun violence
June 03
11:03 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden urged US Congress to ban assault-style weapons and expand background checks to curb gun violence in the United States. The president also called for “red flag” laws and a repeal of the immunity that protects gun manufacturers from legal liability if their weapons are used in violence. “For God’s sake, how much more carnage are we willing to accept?” Biden asked adding, “How many more innocent lives must be taken before we say, ‘Enough’?”

The remarks come after the US, in just three weeks witnessed three deadly shootouts and 35 deaths. The most recent one that took place in Tulsa, Oklahoma, resulted in five people dead including the shooter at Saint Francis Hospital. “If we can’t ban assault weapons then we should raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21,” Biden said.

“There are too many other schools, too many other day places that have become killing fields, battlefields here in America,” he added Thursday evening. The president cited a recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Center, which found that guns were the leading cause of death among children. “Guns are the number one killer of children in the United States of America,” Biden noted and stressed the need to ban assault weapons or raise the age for purchasers.

The president said such measures are not about “taking away anyone’s guns” or “vilifying gun owners” but rather about protecting children and communities from gun violence. “It’s about protecting our freedom to go to school, to a grocery store, to a church without being shot and killed,” Biden said.

In addition to gun-related proposals, Biden also called on Congress to address the mental health crisis. “There is a serious mental health crisis in this country,” Biden acknowledged.

Biden delivered the remarks from the White House’s East Room after walking down Cross Hall, which was lined with white candles lit for victims of gun violence. He reflected on his recent trips to Uvalde and Buffalo during which he met with families of victims killed in both shootings.

“At both places, we spent hours with hundreds of family members who were broken, whose lives will never be the same,” he said adding, “They had one message for all of us: Do something.” (ANI)

Also Read: US: Fourteen children, one teacher killed in Texas school shooting

Comments

comments

Tags
18-year-old gunmanGunlaws in USGunlwsJoe BidenKamal HarrisMass Shooting in TexasRobb Elementary School ShootingTexas School shootingTexas School Shooting Death TollTexas ShootingUSAWhite Houseworld
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – June 03rd, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

Attack Part 1 on ZEE 5

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – ACVOTE.ORG

ACVOTE

ADVERTISEMENT – SMCVOTE

SMCVOTE

ADVERTISEMENT – SKYRIVER CASINO

Skyriver

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Casino

ADVERTISEMENT – 43RD ANNUAL RAMAYANA

43rd Annual Ramayana

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.