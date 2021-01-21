Biden’s first foreign leader call will be to Trudeau: White House

WASHINGTON: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be the first foreign leader to receive a call from newly sworn-in US President Joe Biden, announced the White House on Wednesday (local time).

The call will likely take place on Friday to establish a rapport and discuss the Biden administration’s plans to reject the Keystone XL Pipeline, which would transport fuel from Canada’s oil sands to Nebraska, informed White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki while holding the Biden administration’s first press briefing.

“His first foreign leader call would be on Friday with Justin Trudeau. I expect they will certainly discuss the important relationship with Canada and his decision of Keystone XL pipeline,” she said.

“His early calls will be with partners and allies,” Psaki said. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have an all-female White House senior communications team. Psaki was also a State Department spokesperson during the Obama administration and previously served as deputy White House communications director and deputy White House press secretary.

Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order that revokes a key permit for the controversial Keystone XL pipeline, hours after taking office as the 46th commander-in-chief.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he is “disappointed” to see Biden sign an executive order revoking the Keystone XL oil pipeline’s permit. “Earlier today, Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States of America. While we welcome the President’s commitment to fight climate change, we are disappointed but acknowledge the President’s decision to fulfill his election campaign promise on Keystone XL,” Trudeau said in a statement. (ANI)

Comments

comments