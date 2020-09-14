India Post News Paper

Big B 1st celebrity voice on Amazon Alexa in India

September 14
14:51 2020
NEW DELHI: Amazon Alexa on Monday announced a partnership with Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan to create a unique voice experience for its Indian fans. The Amazon Alexa team will work closely with Bachchan to capture his voice and deliver a new voice experience to customers.

It will include popular offerings like jokes, weather, shayaris, motivational quotes, advice and more. Big B’s voice will be available on Alexa devices next year, the company said. “Bachchan’s voice is truly memorable for any Indian who has grown-up with Bollywood. This combination delivers a perfect pitch to further delight and simplify the lives of our customers,” said Puneesh Kumar, Country Leader for Alexa, Amazon India.

Alexa in the US already has voices of several celebrities like Samuel L. Jackson, but this is the first time that the Indian Alexa will get the voice of a Bollywood celebrity.

One can invoke the conversation between Alexa and Amitabh Bachchan and make the celebrity talk to you by saying “Hey Alexa, Say hello to Amitabh Bachchan”. “Technology has always given me an opportunity to adapt to new forms. Be it in movies, TV shows, podcasts and now, I am excited to create this voice experience in partnership with Amazon and Alexa. With voice technology, we are building something to engage more effectively with my audience and well-wishers,” Bachchan said on joining Alexa’s voice experience.

Alexa is also available on the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, Fire TV Edition, the free Alexa app as well as the Amazon shopping app (Android only). In addition, several third-party devices like mobile phones, Bluetooth speakers, headphones, wearables and smart TVs also come with Alexa built-in.

