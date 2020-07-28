India Post News Paper

Big B could not hold back tears after Aishwarya, Aaradhya's discharge from hospital

Big B could not hold back tears after Aishwarya, Aaradhya’s discharge from hospital
July 28
11:49 2020
MUMBAI: Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan tweeted late on Monday evening to express joy and relief at the news of his daughter-in-law, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and grand-daughter Aaradhya being discharged from hospital earlier in the day, after they tested negative for Covid-19.

“T-3607 â€“ Apni chhoti bitiya aur bahurani ko aspatal se mukti milne par, main rok na paaya apne aansoo. Prabhu teri kripa apaar, aprampaar (could not hold back my tears at the news that my little grand-daughter and daughter-in-law have been discharged from hospital. O lord, thy mercy is infinite),” tweeted Big B, on his verified account, @SrBachchan.

Earlier in the day, actor Abhishek Bachchan had tweeted to confirm that his wife Aishwarya and their daughter Aaradhya had been discharged from hospital after testing Covid-19 negative.

“Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital,” Abhishek had tweeted on his verified account, @junior bachchan.

“They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff,” Abhishek added. Big B and Abhishek are in hospital with the coronavirus infection.  Abhishek’s mother Jaya Bachchan had tested negative.

