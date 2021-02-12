India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Big B looks dapper in black, pens lines from father Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s ‘Madhushala’

Big B looks dapper in black, pens lines from father Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s ‘Madhushala’
February 12
11:21 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan treated his fans to a debonair picture of himself on Friday and shared some lines from his late father and poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s renowned book ‘Madhushala’.

Big B, who is busy shooting for his upcoming film ‘Mayday’ in Mumbai posted a dashing picture of himself on his social media accounts. The well dressed 78-year-old star is seen donning a classy jet black pantsuit and looks dapper in the same while posing for the lens.
With the picture that accumulated more than two lakh likes on the photo-sharing platform, the ‘Don’ actor penned down few lines from one of his father’s notable books ‘Madhushala’. The lines express how an alcoholic person advances toward a taphouse and gets confound between his ways.

“Madiralay jaane ko ghar se chalta hai peene wala; kis path se jau, asamanjas me hai wo bhola bhala; alag alag path batlaate sab’ par mai ye batlaata hu, raah pakad tu ek chla chal paa jayega madhushala,” his caption read.

(Translation: The drunken man walks from home to go to the tavern; which path should I go, the innocent is in confusion; All are telling different paths, But I tell you this, hold one path, and keep walking, you will soon find the tavern)

The veteran actor keeps on posting such motivational thoughts inspired by his father and some from his own creativity on his social media accounts.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan had been shooting with the cast and crew of ‘MayDay’ which is being directed by Ajay Devgn who will also be portraying a pivotal role in the film. Apart from Big B and Ajay, the film will also feature Rakul Preet Singh.

As per reports, YouTuber Ajey Nagar, popularly known as CarryMinati, will make his acting debut with the film. Devgn had announced that ‘Mayday’ will be hitting the big screens on April 29, 2022.

Apart from the upcoming film, Big B, who was last seen in ‘Gulabo Sitabo’, has an impressive line-up of films in the pipeline including Rumi Jaffery-directed ‘Chehre’, Ayan Mukerji’s superhero movie ‘Brahmastra’, and Nagraj Manjule’s sports film ‘Jhund’. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Do you think army will relinquish power in Myanmar?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – BLUE MOUNTAIN

    BANG-Blue-Mountain

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Dubai Indian Consulate asks expats not ... - https://t.co/edoZYJ1knX Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Cardiologist #CGDubai #Community #ConsulateGeneralOfIndiaInDubai #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans
    h J R

    - February 12, 2021, 7:47 am

    SC says young adults choosing life partners mustn't ... - https://t.co/ma2u0wzlW3 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BRAmbedkar #ClassHonour #India #IndiaNews #InterCasteMarriage #LifePartners #LifePartnersIndia #Political #SCIndia #SupremeCourtOfIndia #YoungAdults
    h J R

    - February 12, 2021, 6:43 am

    Angela Merkel defends lockdown ... - https://t.co/vYS6JhJQUu Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #CoronaCasesIndia #CoronaPatients #CoronaVaccineNews #CoronaVaccineUpdates #CovaxiUpdates #Covaxin #Covid19Lockdown #DrHarshVardhan #GermanyLockdown #Health
    h J R

    - February 12, 2021, 6:16 am

    #Tibetans-in-exile celebrate '#Losar' in #Dharamshala - https://t.co/bMaoXKeV8R Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #DalaiLama #DharamshalaTibetans #India #IronOxYear2148 #Political #Tibet #TibetGovt #TibetanNewYear
    h J R

    - February 12, 2021, 6:14 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.