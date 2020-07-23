India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Big B ‘moved beyond emotion’ as Polish students recite his father’s poem

Big B ‘moved beyond emotion’ as Polish students recite his father’s poem
July 23
11:30 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Big B 'moved beyond emotion' as Polish students recite his father's poemMUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan has shared a video on social media that shows students of Wroclaw University, Poland, paying a tribute to his father, poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

Big B shared the video on Instagram, where student from the university recite a few lines from his father’s renowned poem “Madhushala”.

Alongside the clip, Big B wrote: “Last year the Mayor of Wroclaw declared me as the Ambassador of the City of Wroclaw, in Poland… Today they organised a recitation of my Babuji’s Madhushala by the University students on the roof of the University building.

“As Wroclaw was awarded the title of a UNESCO City of Literature, they could pass on the message to Babu Ji’s lovers from all around the world – Wroclaw is a City of Dr Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Moved beyond emotion .. thank you Wroclaw .. in this time of my trial it brings so much cheer to me.”

The 77-year-old Bollywood veteran is currently hospitalised with a Covid-19 infection.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will the Quad contain china's influence in the Indian Ocean?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Big B 'moved beyond emotion' as Polish ... - https://t.co/zCIzb5eFxK Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/ovu3BR2qrf
    h J R

    - July 23, 2020, 6:01 am

    #China needles #Bhutan once again over ... - https://t.co/GgxHXln8Yw Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/9kANch1p3T
    h J R

    - July 23, 2020, 5:55 am

    Concerted India-US efforts can ... - https://t.co/MkV9kOgZqP Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/6X0LyFuZtV
    h J R

    - July 23, 2020, 5:22 am

    Never been a better time to invest ... - https://t.co/jpR8mxMb5Z Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/d9RWyHK9MI
    h J R

    - July 23, 2020, 5:16 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.