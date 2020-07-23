Big B ‘moved beyond emotion’ as Polish students recite his father’s poem MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan has shared a video on social media that shows students of Wroclaw University, Poland, paying a tribute to his father, poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Big B shared...

China needles Bhutan once again over boundary issue NEW DELHI: Relentless in its aggression towards its neighbours during the coronavirus pandemic, China has once again staked claim over the Sakteng Wildlife Sanctuary in Bhutan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman...

Back to Back T20 World Cups for India to Attack in 2021 & 2022 As expected, we have had the news that the 2020 T20 World Cup has been postponed and moved back to 2021. The original plan was to have another T20 World...

Concerted India-US efforts can protect interests against China: Pompeo NEW YORK: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that he was confident that through “concerted effort”, India and the US can protect their interests in the face...

Never been a better time to invest in India: Modi NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called upon the US industry to take advantage of the scale, opportunities and recent reforms in India by investing in sectors as...

After Pak’s Gwadar port, China fast-tracks key defence projects in B’desh NEW DELHI: For Chinese Ambassador in Bangladesh, Li Jiming, bringing Chinese companies to Dhaka is not the only priority. His ostensible goal seems to be expediting several key projects, including...

Is Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana available to existing home loan borrowers? There have been several queries from prospective homebuyers regarding the PMAY (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana) scheme and its eligibility. Many have enquired whether the PMAY eligibility extends towards existing home...

Master Strategy to Crack CG TET 2020 Exam The Chhattisgarh Teacher Eligibility Test [CG TET], conducted by the Chhattisgarh Examination Professional Board [CPEB], was scheduled to be held on 22nd March 2020. It has now been delayed until...

US asks China to shut its consulate in Houston in 72 hours NEW DELHI/WASHINGTON: In an unprecedented move, the US on Wednesday abruptly asked China to shut its consulate in Houston within 72 hours. Confirming this on social media, Hu Xijin, the...

India-US closing in on trade deal, says Piyush Goyal NEW DELHI: A trade deal between India and the US is closed to being sealed, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday. Speaking at the USIBC India Ideas Summit...

Rajnath urges IAF to be ready for any eventuality on China border NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the Indian Air Force’s operational capabilities and deployments at forward locations on Wednesday amid the tense border situation with China. Singh also urged...

Indian parents in UAE seek visit visas to bring back stranded kids DUBAI: Indian expats, whose children are stranded in India, are urging the authorities here to issue them visit visas to return to the UAE during a special arrangement for flights...

To build or not to build a temple – in Pakistan Mahendra Ved Going by conflicting trends on social media, one saying â€˜Mandir Tau Banegaâ€™ (Temple will be constructed) and the other, â€˜Mandir Nahin Banegaâ€™, (Temple will not be constructed), the...

Digital play with Indian business models TAPONEEL MUKHERJEE The last decade has seen rapid digitization. However, the last three months have seen the pace of digitization accelerate rapidly. Even as the world adjusts to a new...

India begins trial transshipments to NE via B’desh’s Chittagong DHAKA: The trial transshipment of goods from India to its northeast, via the sea route, started on Tuesday after four containers bound for the region were unloaded from a merchant...

68 more Pak pilots suspended for dubious licences ISLAMABAD: As the process of scrutiny and verification of Pakistani pilots’ licences continues, the country’s Aviation Division suspended 68 more pilots, taking the total number to 161. Of the 262 holders...

Japan’s travel advisory raised to 2nd highest level for 16 countries TOKYO: Japan raised its travel advisory for Palestine and 16 countries, with the Foreign Ministry warning against visiting them due to concerns over the continued spread of the coronavirus. According...

Trump predicts pandemic will ‘get worse before it gets better’ WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump has warned that the US pandemic will probably “get worse before it gets better”, as he revived his coronavirus briefings. Trump also asked all Americans to wear...

Zarina Wahab returns in short film ‘Kashmiriyat’ MUMBAI: Veteran actress Zarina Wahab explores the medium of short film in her upcoming project. Zarina returns to the screen as the female protagonist of the upcoming short film “Kashmiriyat”....