Big B to Bebo’ said

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan came to actress Kareena Kapoor Khan’s rescue 36 years ago when she injured her foot on the sets of his 1983 film Pukar.

Amitabh May 17 shared a throwback photograph of himself with Kareena, and he is seen applying medicine on her wound.

The image is from the sets of Pukar where Kareena, then all of three, accompanied her father Randhir Kapoor to the sets.

“That be Kareena Kapoor on the sets of ‘Pukar’ shooting in Goa. She had come with dad Randhir. She hurt her foot and yours truly putting medication and taping it,” Big B captioned the black-and-white photograph.

Kareena and Amitabh have worked together in films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Dev and Satyagraha. IANS

