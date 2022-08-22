Big blow to Congress, after Azad now Anand Sharma resigns from PCC committee post

NEW DELHI: Congress party faces another big blow as veteran leader Anand Sharma on Sunday resigned from the post of steering committee chairman for the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls.

He has written a letter to Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and submitted his resignation from the post.

He was feeling ignored and sidelined for the decisions regarding the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls, sources close to Anand Sharma said, adding that he will continue to work as a CWC member and another post for the party.

This came days before the Himachal Pradesh state assembly elections. This is the second blow for Congress in recent days as before this Gulam Nabi Azad resigned as the campaign commit chairman after writing a three-page note to Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi.

According to sources, Azad, in his resignation letter had written that some other important person should be given the post of campaign committee chairman as he was upset due to some appointments in the PCC and other committees for the Jammu and Kashmir polls.

However, some people say that Azad refused to assume the post of Campaign Committee chairman of Jammu and Kashmir due to health reasons.

The recent developments have again rung the bell for the Congress Party that the G23 camp — members who are critical of the party — may again become a problem.

For the record, Congress on Tuesday constituted the campaign committee, political affairs committee, coordination committee, manifesto committee, publicity and publication committee, disciplinary committee and Pradesh election committee for Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

