Big Suchir celebrates musical Valentine’s Day

February 24
14:27 2022
CHICAGO: Big Suchir Entertainment Celebrated Valentine’s Day on February 12,2022 at Big Suchir Restaurant and Banquets in Downers Drove, IL The celebration included a beautiful lineup of some of the finest vocalists of Chicagoland.

The singers included Avni Sing, ParwezEkram, Shirley Kalvakota, Alam, Minhaj Siddiqui and sound was provided by Syed Lateef. The event hosts Prachi Jaitly and Niranjan Nathwani thanked all the guests for joining the celebration. The event went into the wee hours with the guests dancing on the romantic numbers sung by the singers.

The event also featured a beautiful dance performance by Falguni Rana. Other community leaders who joined the event were Ashok Potdar of Silver Seniors Group, Shailesh Rajput and Nimish Jani.

