India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Bihar has decided to re-elect Nitish Kumar: PM Modi

Bihar has decided to re-elect Nitish Kumar: PM Modi
October 23
16:18 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

BHAGALPUR: The people of Bihar have decided to reelect Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

The Prime Minister was speaking at a rally in Bhagalpur, his third for the day.

“This is my third rally today, the mandate of people is clearly with the NDA government under the leadership of Nitish Kumarji. The mandate of Bihar is clear wherever I have gone I have seen, the people of Bihar have decided to reelect Nitishji and make NDA win again to ensure the speed of Bihar’s development increases,” PM Modi said.

Targeting the Opposition (Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress) in the state, PM Modi said that they had done nothing else than filling their own coffers and looting the state. “They (Opposition) never cared for the underprivileged sections of the society. Bihar is that place where the seeds of democracy were sown, can development and democracy thrive in jungle raj? Bihar deserves corruption-free government,” he said.

The Prime Minister had earlier addressed two rallies in Sasaram and Gaya today and will in total address 12 in total in the poll-bound state. Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases — October 28, November 3, and 7, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    JUSTIN SHA FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    betting India

    YOGI CHUGH FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Yogi Chugh For Mayor - Fremont

    TERESA COX FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Teresa Cox For City Council - Fremont

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    Santa Clara Registrar of Voters

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS – DISTRICT 17

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS - DISTRICT 17

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    US election 2020: The Trump path ... - https://t.co/P3h6T6ZSCT Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #COVID19USA #Democrats #DiseaseControlAndPrevention #DonaldTrump #JoeBiden #MikePompeo #Republicans
    h J R

    - October 23, 2020, 11:28 am

    Search operation for missing ... - https://t.co/4bPMB1PJON Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Cardiologist #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericanProfessor #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
    h J R

    - October 23, 2020, 11:22 am

    #Remdesivir 1st to receive FDA ... - https://t.co/WpXeKYbKGq Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DonaldTrump #JoeBiden #MikePompeo #Republicans #UnitedStates
    h J R

    - October 23, 2020, 11:16 am

    Bihar has decided to re-elect ... - https://t.co/3I3VPZkOBj Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BiharCMCandidates #BiharElection2020 #BiharElections #BJP #ChiefMinisterNitishKumar #ChiragPaswan #Congress #India #LJP #NarendraModi #NDAGovt #PMModiInBihar #Political
    h J R

    - October 23, 2020, 10:48 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.