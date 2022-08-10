Afghanistan gripped by multiple disease outbreaks WASHINGTON: Afghanistan is facing multiple disease outbreaks, including Acute Watery Diarrhea (AWD), measles, Congo fever, dengue fever, and Covid-19, media reports said citing a recent World Health Organization (WHO) report....

World Biofuel Day: PM Modi to dedicate 2G ethanol plant in Panipat to nation NEW DELHI: On the occasion of World Biofuel Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the 2nd generation (2G) Ethanol Plant in Panipat, Haryana to the nation on Wednesday at...

SC grants bail to Varavara Rao in Bhima Koregaon violence case NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted regular bail to activist and poet P Varavara Rao, who was accused in the 2018 Bhima Koregaon violence case. Rao has been...

Bihar: Nitish Kumar sworn in as CM for 8th time; Tejashwi Yadav to be his Deputy PATNA: Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the eighth time at the Patna Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. This came a day after a huge...

Scottish soccer team Rangers continue to grow reach in India Scottish Premiership soccer club, Rangers, recently announced a new strategic and commercial partnership with Indiaâ€™s national soccer body, the All India Football Federation (AIFF). The new partnership will see the...

Number game suits Nitish if he goes with Mahagathbandhan in Bihar PATNA: With a change expected in Bihar, the new government likely to be formed with the help of Mahagathbandhan will suit Nitish Kumar more, both in terms of numbers as...

Massive demonstrations erupt in Iraq against Chinese Oil company BAGHDAD: Iraq’s law enforcement forces fired live bullets to disperse a demonstration near the headquarters of a Chinese oil company in the southern governorate of Maysan on Sunday. A local...

Increased consular services needed as Indian diaspora abroad rises NEW DELHI: A steady surge in the Indian population living overseas has resulted in rising demand for Passports and Consular services. According to VFS Global, the world’s largest outsourcing and...

Take a cue from Sara Ali Khan for your next New York vacation MUMBAI: Busy on her world tour, Sara Ali Khan is often seen posting the most colourful, eccentric pictures and videos on her Instagram, which by the looks of it look...

Arjun, Sonam will leave you in splits in next ‘Koffee With Karan’ episode MUMBAI: Karan Johar just dropped the first glimpse of the upcoming episode of ‘Koffee With Karan‘ and we just cannot wait. The next episode is going to feature the powerful...

CWG 2022: President Murmu, PM Modi congratulate PV Sindhu on winning gold in women’s singles competition NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu congratulated ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu after she captured a gold medal in the women’s singles category at the ongoing...

Bihar political crisis: CM Nitish Kumar seeks appointment from Governor Chauhan PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has sought an appointment with Governor Phagu Chauhan, sources said on Tuesday. This came after the chief minister chaired a meeting of JD(U) legislators...

Chris Jordan is good at catching the ball to save the life, says Jason Roy England cricket teamâ€™s opening batsman Jason Roy has said that he will pick Chris Jordan to take the catch as he trusts him a lot in the side. English county...

Nitish will not be able to complete his 5 yr-term: Chirag Paswan PATNA: Amid a political storm in Bihar, LJP (R) president Chirag Paswan on Monday claimed that Nitish Kumar will not be able to complete his five-year tenure as chief minister. Mid-term...

Biden denounces Wisconsin Gurdwara shooting on its tenth anniversary NEW DELHI: US President Joe Biden has denounced the Gurdwara shooting that took place in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, on August 5, 2012, on its tenth anniversary. Terming it as the...

US-based gurdwaras seek improvement in security funding WASHINGTON: Ten years after a white supremacist gunned down six Sikh worshippers at a gurdwara in the US state of Wisconsin, the White House is calling for a sharp increase...

US probes reports of Sikh turbans being confiscated at Mexico border WASHINGTON: US authorities have said investigations were underway into reports that turbans of Sikh asylum seekers were confiscated after they were detained at the country’s border with Mexico, the media...

Delhi excise policy: Dry days reduced from 21 to 3 ‘without due consultation’ NEW DELHI: The Excise Department reduced the number of dry days from 21 days in calendar year 2021 to 3 days in 2022 without seeking approval of the Council of Ministers...

Research finds people feel less in control initially after breakups WASHINGTON: During recent research, a new analysis of people who underwent different types of relationship loss found that these experiences were linked with different patterns of short- and long-term sense...