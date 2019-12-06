Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Bill introduced in US Congress to name post office in Houston after slain Sikh police officer

Bill introduced in US Congress to name post office in Houston after slain Sikh police officer
December 06
17:07 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

HOUSTON: A legislation has been introduced in the US Congress to name a post office in Houston after slain Indian-American Sikh police officer Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal, who was shot dead on duty during a traffic stop in Texas in September, to recognise his ultimate sacrifice.

Dhaliwal, 42, was the first Sikh sheriff’s deputy in Harris county with a population of over 10,000 Sikhs. He made national headlines when he was allowed to grow a beard and wear a turban on the job.

He was gunned down on September 27 while conducting a routine mid-day traffic stop in northwest of Houston.

“Deputy Dhaliwal represented the very best of our community…he worked for equality, connection, and community through his life of service to others,” Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher said as she introduced the legislation that calls for naming the post office located at 315 Addicks Howell Road as the ‘Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal Post Office’.

“The Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal Post Office will serve as a permanent reminder of his service, his sacrifice, and his example for us all. I am honoured to be able to recognise Deputy Dhaliwal in this way, and look forward to working with all of my Texas colleagues to pass this legislation quickly,” Fletcher said.

“This is a fitting honour for my late friend, Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal. As a member of the community, he inspired many-with a vibrant spirit and infectious optimism. His loss has left a void, but his legacy will continue to live on through his family, friends, and the entire community, said Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia.

“Deputy Dhaliwal was a committed member of our office and community who served with the utmost integrity. Thanks to Congresswoman Fletcher for honoring his service and sacrifice with the introduction of this legislation,” said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Last month, the Houston Police Department announced a policy allowing officers to wear articles of faith while on duty, becoming the largest law enforcement agency in Texas to do so.

In October, Congresswoman Fletcher led the entire Houston delegation in introducing a resolution to honour the life and mourn the loss of Deputy Dhaliwal. PTI

 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Should National Register of Citizens (NRC) cover the whole of India?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Bill introduced in US Congress to name post office in Houston after slain Sikh police officer -… https://t.co/hLdRi7AZgb
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 6, 2019, 11:37 am

Four pleas filed in SC seeking review of Nov 9 Ayodhya verdict - https://t.co/knlDTJQldn Get your news featured us… https://t.co/u9bXGkGzHD
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 6, 2019, 11:35 am

Ticket prices to view Taj Mahal from vantage point increased - https://t.co/D0QvTbVCpT Get your news featured use… https://t.co/8DEudE4ynj
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 6, 2019, 11:32 am

Trade hopes lift Asia markets but investors eye deadline - https://t.co/1CSgxn7DA7 Get your news featured use… https://t.co/RsyBpRXs9c
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 6, 2019, 11:29 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.