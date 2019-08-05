Something went wrong with the connection!

Bill introduced, JK will cease to be a state; 2 UTs created

August 05
12:06 2019
NEW DELHI: The government on Monday moved a bill proposing bifurcation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories — Jammu and Kashmir division and Ladakh.

Making the announcement in Rajya Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the UT in Ladakh will have no legislature like Chandigarh while the other UT of Jammu and Kashmir will have a legislature like Delhi and Puducherry.

Shah introduced the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation bill.

Acrimonious scenes were seen in the House soon after the announcement of the Home Minister.

