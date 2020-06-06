India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Billie Eilish feels she has become ‘clickbait’

Billie Eilish feels she has become ‘clickbait’
June 06
11:19 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LOS ANGELES: “Bad Guy” fame singer Billie Eilish is not socially active as she feels she has become “clickbait”.

In an interview with British GQ magazine, Eilish spoke about why she distanced herself from social media, claiming she is “super hated” by some people simply because of her fame and success, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“Look, I am clickbait at the moment. Anything with my name on it or anything I say or do can and will be used against me.

“I don’t watch people’s (Instagram) Stories, I quit Twitter a couple of years ago, I look at the occasional meme and I feel bad that I don’t post more, as the fans want it, but I have nothing to post. Honestly. Zip,” she said.

Billie also shared how love and hatred go on and off for celebrities.

“The thing I realised recently is this: when you get to a certain level of fame or notoriety, it doesn’t matter what you say or do, you are a certain level of known. You will be super hated. And super loved. There are a million people who don’t like Beyonce – and I don’t know how the hell you can’t love Beyonce. Same with Rihanna,” she added.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should americans stop buying China-Made products?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    #India demands #China to remove its troops, structures from ... - https://t.co/UjkiGQDOz5 Get your news featured uâ€¦ https://t.co/kzfe8kzlJc
    h J R

    - June 6, 2020, 10:22 am

    'US playing into #China's hands by exiting international orgs' - https://t.co/ZRkHAuFK7e Get your news featured usâ€¦ https://t.co/e1rUzkoLw3
    h J R

    - June 6, 2020, 10:17 am

    COVID-19 recovery rate in #India stands at 48.20% - https://t.co/YwMT1kltEP Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/BFj8WwWpun
    h J R

    - June 6, 2020, 10:14 am

    More COVID-19 cases in #India, China ... - https://t.co/t8QaCMYTPk Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BJPâ€¦ https://t.co/DhH4lZwXpg
    h J R

    - June 6, 2020, 10:12 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.