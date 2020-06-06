Billie Eilish feels she has become ‘clickbait’

LOS ANGELES: “Bad Guy” fame singer Billie Eilish is not socially active as she feels she has become “clickbait”.

In an interview with British GQ magazine, Eilish spoke about why she distanced herself from social media, claiming she is “super hated” by some people simply because of her fame and success, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“Look, I am clickbait at the moment. Anything with my name on it or anything I say or do can and will be used against me.

“I don’t watch people’s (Instagram) Stories, I quit Twitter a couple of years ago, I look at the occasional meme and I feel bad that I don’t post more, as the fans want it, but I have nothing to post. Honestly. Zip,” she said.

Billie also shared how love and hatred go on and off for celebrities.

“The thing I realised recently is this: when you get to a certain level of fame or notoriety, it doesn’t matter what you say or do, you are a certain level of known. You will be super hated. And super loved. There are a million people who don’t like Beyonce – and I don’t know how the hell you can’t love Beyonce. Same with Rihanna,” she added.

