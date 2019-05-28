Bimstec leaders invited for Modi’s swearing-in

NEW DELHI: India has invited leaders of Bimstec member states for the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 30.

The President of the Kyrgyz Republic, current Chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, and the Prime Minister of Mauritius – the Chief Guest at this year’s Pravasi Bhartiya Divas, had also been invited, External Affairs Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said here Monday.

The members of Bimstec (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) are Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan, which are among the countries dependent on the Bay of Bengal.

Meanwhile Pakistan has tried to downplay India’s decision not to invite Imran Khan for Modi’s swearing-in, saying the Indian Prime Minister’s “internal politics” does not permit him to extend an invitation to his Pakistani counterpart.

Reacting to reports that India has not invited Pakistan Prime Minister Khan to Prime Minister Modi’s inauguration, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said a meeting for the sake of dialogue to find a solution to the Kashmir issue, as well as Siachen and Sir Creek disputes, would have been a significant measure instead of attending the swearing-in ceremony.

“His (Prime Minister Modi’s) entire focus (during the election campaign) was on Pakistan-bashing. It was unwise to expect that he can get rid of this narrative (soon),” Qureshi was quoted as saying by Dawn news.

“India’s internal politics did not permit him to extend an invitation,” he said.

In 2014, then Pakistan premier Nawaz Sharif had attended Prime Minister Modi’s swearing-in held on May 26 in New Delhi when the leaders of the South Asian Assciation for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries were invited.

Speaking to Geo News Monday, Qureshi said Modi had congratulated Khan after he won the general election last year and wrote a letter as well.

Prime Minister Khan, breaking the ice in bilateral ties, spoke to his Indian counterpart Modi Sunday and expressed his desire to work together for the betterment of their peoples.

“Relations between the countries were based on reciprocity and PM Khan had congratulated Mr Modi as a goodwill gesture,” the Pakistani Foreign Minister said.

“Finding a new way (to resume dialogue) is also essential for them (India). If he (Modi) wants development of this region… the only way is to sit with Pakistan to find a solution.

“It is in the interest of Pakistan to defuse tensions… Pakistan did not create tension,” Qureshi said.

Prime Minister Modi Thursday led his Bharatiya Janata Party to a landmark victory for a second five-year term in office, winning 303 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

Tensions flared up between India and Pakistan after a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM) killed 40 CRPF personnel in Kashmir’s Pulwama district February 14.

Amid mounting outrage, the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out a counter-terror operation, hitting the biggest JeM training camp in Balakot, deep inside Pakistan on February 26. The next day, Pakistan Air Force retaliated and downed a MiG-21 in an aerial combat and captured an IAF pilot, who was handed over to India. -AGENCIES

