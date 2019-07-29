Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Bindra says boycotting CWG won’t win India ‘influence’

Bindra says boycotting CWG won’t win India ‘influence’
July 29
10:26 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra on Sunday said he is not in favour of boycotting the 2022 Commonwealth Games, instead urging the Indian Olympic Association to work towards getting shooting included as a core sport in CWG programme.

In an unprecedented move, the IOA on Saturday proposed boycott of the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games for dropping shooting from the roster, and sought the government’s approval through a letter to Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju.

However, former world champion Bindra, who also claimed a historic gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, thinks such a move will not win India “influence”.

“Boycotts don’t win you influence. They just make you irrelevant and punish other athletes. Would be far better if IOA did a campaign to load the CWG committees with their people and allies and push for the inclusion of shooting onto the core list of sports for the future,” Bindra wrote on his Twitter handle.

Shooting is an optional sport in the CWG and the CGF has taken the position that it was the host nation’s prerogative whether to include the sport or not.

In a letter to Rijiju, the IOA president Narinder Batra requested him for an early meeting to deliberate on the proposal.

“We have been noticing over a period of time that wherever India seems to be getting grip of the game and performing well, then somehow we find that either the goal posts are shifted or rules are changed. We feel it is time for us in IOA/India to start asking tough questions and start taking tough positions,” Batra wrote in his letter.

The development came a day after the IOA pulled out of the Commonwealth Games Federation’s (CGF) General Assembly, to be held in Rwanda in September, protesting the dropping of shooting from the 2022 CWG roster.

On Sunday, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) said it supports the IOA’s proposal to boycott the 2022 CWG.

Reacting to the IOA’s proposal to boycott the Games, the Commonwealth Games Federation said it “absolutely” wants India to participate in the 2022 Birmingham CWG. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – SUMMERHILL HOMES

Attached Homes in Fremont, CA

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha I would like to categorically assure the House that no such… https://t.co/jg0zVjLb1W
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 23, 2019, 5:48 am

#India's moon mission the launch of #Chandrayaan2 India Successfully Launches #Chandrayaan at 02:43 PM Watch the L… https://t.co/Al89bNTDcB
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 22, 2019, 9:18 am

When experiencing the world dualistically, there’s a pervasive sense of “us” and “them,” or “self” and “other.” Rea… https://t.co/sGVfyyRP6E
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 22, 2019, 7:14 am

Guru is one who is out of the mess. By practising loving-kindness meditation, you can learn to see the lives of oth… https://t.co/XTgFKIdKZm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 22, 2019, 7:12 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.