Bingo in India – How This Popular Game is Enjoyed Across The Country

Thought to have its roots in Italy in the 16th century, the game was not initially called bingo. Originating from the Italian lottery, Lo Gioco del Lotto d’Italia, the game spread to France and was known as Le Lotto.

Bingo came to Europe in the 1800s quickly became popular. The original American form was keno or kino and dates from the early 19th century, and the word Bingo was a corruption of Beano played in travelling fairs with beans.

Bingo halls in the UK were synonymous with older females coming together for a few games whilst catching up on all the local news with family and friends.

Today bingo is one of the most commonly known and played games. India has always had a positive relationship with bingo (tombola, as it’s called in Hindi), even if the game is relatively new to the continent.

Throughout India, as in other areas of the world, bingo is played with friends and family at get-togethers, although more people are playing the game online.

The Online Gambling Culture in India

As we mentioned above, playing online bingo in India is relatively new. When speaking to a spokesperson from Bingosites.net there is no question that the Indian people have taken to online bingo with enthusiasm”, and alongside poker and slots games, bingo is one of the most commonly played games for a few reasons.

Online Bingo is Easy to Learn

Some casino games are tricky to learn. Games like blackjack and poker contain elements which can confuse some people, meaning that time is required to learn the correct terminology, strategies and odds to have a chance of winning.

Online bingo does not require a lot of effort or time to learn. It is no wonder that people of India love to have a few games themselves with friends or with family. All they need to do is either download the bingo app or access games directly from their browsers.

Access to Mobile Devices

The division of wealth in India is unequal, but smartphones are everywhere, including among some of the poorest people. India has relatively good internet meaning many people can access and play online bingo when they choose and wherever they happen to be.

With no barriers to online bingo sites, it is no wonder the game’s popularity is growing exponentially.

Popular and Social

Besides being one of the most popular games in popular culture, bingo remains a social online game. It is a fun way to interact with friends you meet online. Family and other friends can stay connected via the chat feature on the screen, which means those Indians who play online bingo are a finger’s touch away from the latest news and gossip.

Online Bingo’s Similarities to Tombola

Tombola is popular with older and younger Indians. The game is almost identical to bingo and online bingo. With so many variants of a popular game, bonuses and promotional offers to enjoy, it is not so surprising that online bingo is becoming the preferred game for many Indian people.

