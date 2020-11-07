India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Biogas plant will take care of stubble burning problem: Prakash Javadekar

Biogas plant will take care of stubble burning problem: Prakash Javadekar
November 07
11:58 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar virtually inaugurated a compressed biogas demonstration plant in Pune for biomass production during a meeting held to discuss “steps taken for prevention of air pollution in Delhi-NCR with emphasis on finding a permanent solution” on Friday.

“Government is taking all steps to combat air pollution in Delhi and North India and we will be using all possible technological interventions towards that. We have launched a demonstration plant virtually at Pune which produces compressed biogas from biomass,” Javadekar tweeted.
“It’s my pleasure to be present on this occasion. Such technology (biogas plant) will take care of the issue of stubble burning especially in North India,” Prakash Javadekar said.

According to an official statement, top officials of the Union Environment and the Health Ministries and the governments of Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab attended the meeting. Dr MM Kutty, ex-secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas was appointed as the president and Arvind K Nautiyal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Environment as a full-time member of the panel. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will the Vaccine be out by Decemebr 2020?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Relief to #SpiceJet as SC stays ... - https://t.co/sCVmA5co14 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AirAsia #AirIndia #CandaTravel #CoronaAirTravelGuidelines #Flights #IndiaTravel #IndiGo #JustinTrudeau #NewTravelBlogs #Tours #Travel #TravelBlogging #TravelDiaries
    h J R

    - November 7, 2020, 6:48 am

    US Elections 2020: 'We are going to ... - https://t.co/gMxqE1pU3I Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DiseaseControlAndPrevention #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry
    h J R

    - November 7, 2020, 6:40 am

    Chinese agents in ... - https://t.co/TYPnnNUpJj Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #109thTaiwaneseRepublivDay #AungSanSuuKyi #China #ChineseLair #HongKong #IndiaTaiwanTies #Myanmar #RegionalStability #TaiwanIsNotChina #TaiwanesePresidentTsaiIngwen #UighurMuslims
    h J R

    - November 7, 2020, 6:38 am

    Ind vs Aus: Skipper Virat Kohli moves ... - https://t.co/9U02Tb2Bze Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #sports #BCCI #ChennaiSuperKings #CSK #Dhoni #HardikPandya #IndianPremierLeague #IPL #IPLbetting #IPLIndiaBudget #IPLinUAE #IPLNews #IPLupdates #JaspritBumrah #MI
    h J R

    - November 7, 2020, 6:35 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.