Bipartisan resolution urging China to end military aggression toward India passes both chambers

December 24
11:54 2020
Nela Pandya

WASHINGTON, DC: The U.S. House and Senate officially passed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which included key components of Congressman Krishnamoorthi’s resolution language urging the Chinese government to end its military aggression toward India along the Line of Actual Control.

The inclusion of this provision, which  Krishnamoorthi led as an amendment when the bill passed the House, reflects the US Government’s strong support for its allies and partners like India in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond:  

“Violent aggression is seldom the answer, and this is especially true for the Line of Actual Control, which is the disputed border region that separates the People’s Republic of China from India,” said Raja Krishnamoorthi. He added, “By including my resolution language in the NDAA and signing that legislation into law, the United States government will send a clear message that China’s military provocations of India will not be tolerated. The United States is committed to standing with our allies and partners like India in resolving the border standoff using diplomatic means.”

Raja Krishnamoorthi’s measure, which passed each chamber with overwhelming bipartisan support, will become law if President Trump signs it.

 

