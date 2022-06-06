India Post News Paper

Blog

Birthday Special: Top 7 songs of Neha Kakkar

June 06
12:15 2022
MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar turned 34 today. She has a distinctive voice and is one of the most popular singers in the B-Town. Neha has sung in a number of Bollywood and Punjabi films as well as music videos.

The ‘Mahi Ve’ singer has had a number of chart-topping hits throughout the course of her 15-year career. Neha was named Mirchi Social Media Icon of the Year in 2020, and her song “Dilbar” was named Bollywood Track of the Year by the Brit Asia TV Music Awards in 2018.
Here are Neha’s top 7 memorable songs, that will make you listen to them on a loop.

1. ‘Aao Raja’

Neha Kakkar, Yo Yo Honey Singh, and Teflon collaborated on the song from Akshay Kumar’s film ‘Gabbar is Back.’ Neha’s powerful voice brought the song’s words to life, quickly making it a smash hit. On YouTube, the song has been seen over 139 million times.

2. ‘Dilbar’

The song was recomposed by Tanishk Bagchi with Middle-Eastern influences for the 2018 film ‘Satyameva Jayate’, and sung by Neha Kakkar, Asees Kaur, and Dhvani Bhanushali. Though the song is recreated, Neha’s enthusiastic and melodious voice elevated the song, making it a blockbuster number of that year.

3. ‘Kar Gayi Chull’

The song from the 2016 family comedy-drama “Kapoor and Sons” has been a party anthem. While the rapping of Badshah and Fazilpuria keeps the song moving, it is Neha’s voice that gives it life. On YouTube, the song has over 359 million views and is one of the singer’s most popular songs.

4. ‘Badri Ki Dulhania’

‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania,’ starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, featured the upbeat song as the title track. Neha, Dev Negi, Monali Thakur, and Ikka performed the song. On YouTube, the song has over 758 million views.

5. ‘Kaala Chashma’

While Siddharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif in the 2016 love film ‘Baar Baar Dekho’ showed off some enticing dance moves, it was Neha’s flirtatious voice that brought the song to life. The chart-topping single was co-written by Amar Arshi and Badshah. On YouTube, the song has over 726 million views.

6. ‘Main Tera Boyfriend’

This 2017 hit from Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon’s ‘Raabta’ was co-written by Neha Kakkar and Arijit Singh. This love tune has just the perfect amount of enthusiasm from the duet. On YouTube, ‘Mai Tera Boyfriend’ has received over 436 million views.

7. ‘Aankh Marey’

This song, from the movie ‘Simmba’, deserves a special position on your playlist. The song has incredible intensity. Many people were captivated by her incredible voice.

Neha Kakkar has been the most constant performer in terms of lending her voice to party songs, romantic melodies, and other soulful compositions. Her voice is enticing, and she has proven herself to be valuable. (ANI)

 

