India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Bitcoin surges past $20K, Ethereum crosses $1,100 per coin

Bitcoin surges past $20K, Ethereum crosses $1,100 per coin
June 20
12:25 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: After witnessing free fall for weeks, Bitcoin finally managed to rebound past $20,000 per digital coin on Monday, around 16 per cent gain over the weekend.

The rally came after Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, dropped below $18,000 per digital coin on Sunday — a massive over 70 per cent drop from its record high of $68,000 in November last year — as mayhem in the crypto market continued.

The global market cap of cryptocurrencies sank below $850 billion, which recently hovered over $1 trillion. The second-largest cryptocurrency Ethereum also fell below $1,000 on Sunday, down nearly 80 per cent since its all-time-high in November last year.

On Monday, Ethereum also rebounded to reach $1,133, a 20 per cent gain over the past 24 hours. The latest crypto crash is happening as investors are afraid of global macroeconomic conditions and the US Federal Reserve is trying to curb rising inflation. Overall, the prices of top cryptocurrencies declined as much as 35 per cent last week in the wake of economic recession fears.

The global market cap of cryptocurrencies sank below $850 billion, which recently hovered over $1 trillion. According to analysts, Bitcoin may hit a grim $14,000 this year.

The likely bottom range at $14,000 would represent a drop of around 80 per cent for Bitcoin from the $68,000 all-time high. According to Coindesk, Bitcoin has historically experienced periods of asymptotic price run-ups followed by steep crashes, “typically played out over several months to two years”.

Cryptocurrency watchers refer to these periods as “cycles”.

Also Read: Pradeep Agarwal of Oracle talks about the deadly combo of metaverse and cryptocurrency

 

Comments

comments

Tags
BitCoincrypto platformcrypto platforms IndiaCrypto tech industryCryptocurrencyCryptoSmartlifeDogeCoinethereumInvest in CryptocurrencyLuna Coinsave crypto taxShibcoinWhat is CryptocurrencyWhich crypto to invest in
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – June 17th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – SKYRIVER CASINO

Skyriver

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Casino

DROUGHT EMERGENCY – WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

DROUGHT EMERGENCY - WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.