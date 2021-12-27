BJP, Amarinder Singh’s party, SAD(S) announce seat-sharing arrangement, 6 member-panel constituted NEW DELHI: Ahead of Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) and Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress have formed a six member-Committee to decide on seat sharing, informed...

SA vs Ind: India batters had good discipline on Day 1, they left well, says Ngidi CENTURION: South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi praised the Indian batters for showing good discipline on Day 1 of the ongoing first Test here at the SuperSport Park, Centurion. Virat Kohli’s...

Uttarakhand: Badrinath shrine, hill station Auli receive fresh spell of snowfall CHAMOLI: The Badrinath shrine and Auli in the high altitude areas of Chamoli district in Uttarakhand witnessed fresh snowfall early on Monday morning. Visuals showed tourists enjoying the fresh spell of...

‘Tiger bhi zinda hai, saanp bhi zinda hai’, Salman Khan opens up on being bitten by snake MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan who was bitten by a snake at his farmhouse in Panvel kept up with tradition by celebrating his birthday on Monday with family and close...

Keep Smiling with Affordable Clear Aligners: Here’s How It is never too late to get that perfect smile! A perfect smile makes you look confident and adds to your personality. There is no doubt that orthodontic problems such...

Watch Indian Tv Channels Live Online from Outside IndiaÂ For Indians residing abroad and missing watching Indian channels, YuppTV brings all their favourite movies, TV shows, serials, and reality shows from popular Indian Live TV channels across languages all in one place. YuppTV, the worlds largest...

Sports, News, Movies and Much MoreÂ Â Entertainment knows no boundaries on YuppTV when you explore live sports, breaking news, recent blockbuster movies, TV shows and much more in a vast content library that boasts more than 300 live...

Watch Live tv news streaming online on mobile Be quick to stay updated with the latest news and breaking alerts from India and around the globe on your mobile with YuppTV anytime, anywhere. YuppTV, the worlds most preferred platform for streaming...

World Bank program to benefit over 12 mn children in Tanzania DAR ES SALAAM: The World Bank has approved $500 million that will benefit more than 12 million children in pre-primary and primary education in Tanzania’s mainland, the bank has said...

US Spl Coordinator will contribute towards improving situation in Tibet: Dalai Lama DHARAMSHALA: Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has written to Uzra Zeya to congratulate her on being appointed the US’ Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues. He expressed the hope that...

Omicron less likely to cause severe illness in lungs as Delta: Study LONDON: The Omicron variant of Covid-19 may be significantly better than previous variants at evading vaccine-induced antibodies, but preliminary evidence also suggests that it is less likely to cause severe...

OnePlus 10 Pro to have LTPO 2.0 display SHENZHEN: In addition to confirming a January 2022 launch for the OnePlus 10 Pro, the company’s CEO Pete Lau also detailed that the upcoming flagship will offer an LTPO 2.0...

IPL 2022: Brian Lara, Dale Steyn among SRH’s new coaching staff HYDERABAD: Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Thursday announced its new coaching staff ahead of the IPL 2022 auction. Former West Indies skipper Brian Lara and fast...

Pakistan: 4-year-old killed in shootout at Karachi market KARACHI: A four-year-old girl was killed during a robbery at a supermart in Pakistan’s Karachi, local media reported on Thursday. Quoting mart’s manager, The News International reported that six armed...

Kick It California is here to help Californians quit smoking — and improve their mental and physical health Mark Hedin, Ethnic Media Services California is once again emerging as a leader in the fight against Big Tobacco with the California Smokersâ€™ Helpline, renamed Kick It California â€” the...

Option Strategy for Beginners in India Options are a sort of derivative, therefore their value is determined by the price of the underlying instrument. A stock acts as an underlying instrument, but it can also be...

China opposes Japanese decision to release nuclear-contaminated water into sea BEIJING: China has expressed concerns over what it called Japan’s unilateral decision to discharge the nuclear-contaminated water into the sea, calling on Tokyo to “rescind the wrong decision”. The remarks...

PM Modi to chair review meeting over COVID situation today evening NEW DELHI: Amid the concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting at 6.30 pm today to review the pandemic...

Childhood obesity associated with mother’s unhealthy diet before pregnancy: Research LONDON: The findings of new research led by the University of Southampton show that supporting women to eat a healthy diet pre-pregnancy could reduce the risk of obesity for their...