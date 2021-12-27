India Post News Paper

BJP, Amarinder Singh’s party, SAD(S) announce seat-sharing arrangement, 6 member-panel constituted

December 27
14:56 2021
NEW DELHI: Ahead of Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) and Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress have formed a six member-Committee to decide on seat sharing, informed Punjab BJP in charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

A joint manifesto of the allies is also expected to be unveiled ahead of the polls, he added.
BJP National President JP Nadda, Punjab Lok Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh, and SAD (Sanyukt) chief Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital, along with Shekhawat, on Monday.

Speaking to reporters here today, Shekhawat said, “Today the party chief of all the 3 parties BJP, Punjab Lok Congress, and SAD (Sanyukt) headed by Dhindsa met. We will fight the election in an alliance. A committee consisting of 2 members from each party will be formed to discuss the issues like seat sharing. There will be a joint manifesto.”

In November, Amarinder Singh resigned from the Congress and announced a new party ‘Punjab Lok congress‘ ahead of the Punjab assembly election.

BJP is all set to fight the election in alliance with Punjab Lok Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt). Punjab is scheduled to go for Assembly polls early next year. (ANI)

