BJP-led NDA govt creating rural-urban divide on farmers agitation-Badal 

Jaswant Singh Gandam / Raman Nehra

India Post News Service

PHAGWARA: In a diatribe against its former ally BJP, Shiromani Akali Dal President and former Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal has accused BJP-led NDA government of breaching the democratic line by trying to create a rural-urban divide on the issue of the ongoing agitation of farmers against three anti-farmers agri-laws.

Talking to newsmen here this afternoon after addressing party’s protest rally cum dharna against bungling of Post Matric Scholarship scheme for SC students, Badal alleged that NDA government was trying to create divide between farmers and non-farmers with view to creating rural-urban divide.

To a query if this divide will lead to communal division, Badal said he will warn BJP that his party will never allow anybody to vitiate the peace and harmony of state.

Though he refused to equate the present rural-urban divide with Congress party’s policy of divide and rule, he agreed with a questioner that it was on the lines of dividing minority community and that will create bad blood and bitterness among communities.

He said,”BJP-led Central government has created economic blockade of Punjab by refusing to run freight trains. It is behaving with farmers as if it was behaving with en enemy. It is shocking and strongly condemnable that ifs and buts are being put forward in resuming trains. In a democracy, a government moves forward and backward for resolving people’s issues. I am surprised at the thinking of BJP. Punjabis have made the largest sacrifices for freedom of country and gave food security to nation. By blocking state economically and putting conditions for resuming trains, BJP was behaving as if it was attacking an enemy and not dealing with farmers. I strongly flay this discriminatory approach”.

He also demanded reopening of Kartarpur Sahib corridor. “I have written about it to Prime minister and will soon lead a delegation to him,” he informed. Earlier, addressing rally, Badal lashed out at the former long-time ally for not doing anything on the issue of Post Matric scholarship scheme scam in state.

“Its ministers and MPs have failed to get going the promised probe into the bungling by Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot and department’s former Director cum present Phagwara MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal against whom today’s dharna was staged,” he alleged. “It seemed as if ruling Congress and BJP are playing a friendly match over the matter”, he quipped.

With view to woo dalit voters of Doaba, which has the largest concentration of SC population, Badal declared that with the grace of God, on formation of next government in state, free education to all SC/BC and the poor students will be given up to college level.

He also declared to set up a modern Ambedkar University in Doaba on formation of Akali government. His announcements drew lusty cheers from the audience. “No paucity of funds will be allowed to stand in way and the Ambedkar University will be established within one and a half year of coming to power”, Badal declared.

He listed a slew of pro-dalit welfare measures initiated by his father Parkas Singh Badal during Akali government in Punjab. He also took part in workers march towards Dhaliwal’s residence but was stopped by police on the way. SAD stalwarts Bikram Singh Majithia, Charanjit Singh Atwal,Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra,Pawan Tinu,Gurpartap Singh Wadala,Gulzar Singh Ranike,Bibi Jagir Kaur also addressed rally.

Badal garlanded a portrait of Dr Ambedkar at the start of the function.

