India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

BJP only democratic party in India where common man can become PM: JP Nadda

BJP only democratic party in India where common man can become PM: JP Nadda
January 23
10:53 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LUCKNOW: Taking a dig at the opposition parties, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Friday said family politics is prevalent in most political parties across India. Speaking at the Booth President Sammelan in Lucknow, Nadda said BJP is the only democratic party in the country where a person with an ordinary background can become a Prime Minister or Home Minister.

“Family politics is prevalent in most political parties across India. BJP is the only party where a person with ordinary background becomes Prime Minister, Home Minister, Defence Minister, or a Chief Minister. BJP is a democratic party. It’s the only party which has a leader, destiny, policy, workers, and programme,” he said.

“We moved forward with the cultural nationalism, integrating humanism. We are working for every last person in the line, and from there our motto of Sabka Saath, Sakba Vikas, Sabka Vishwas came. It is from our motto that schemes of public welfare like Ujjwala Yojana, Ujala Yojana, Saubhagya Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojna have emerged,” he added.

The BJP national president further called for greater attention on the booths by their presidents and reach the masses with political issues. “You have to cultivate yourself with the power to connect to everyone with restraint, arguments, and mildness,” he added. The BJP president who is on a visit to Lucknow held a core committee meeting at the party office in the city along with Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath.

The duo also installed the idol of Lord Ram, made of plaster of Paris, at the BJP office in Lucknow. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Biden be able to vaccinate 100m in 100 days?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    In saga of immigration, Indians ... - https://t.co/YbNbg9POTQ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin #NRI
    h J R

    - January 23, 2021, 6:21 am

    India has world's largest #Diaspora: UN - https://t.co/LknW6zxtqF Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Cardiologist #Community #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin
    h J R

    - January 23, 2021, 6:17 am

    Former US general Austin will be first ... - https://t.co/n6ZWyHtrcK Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DiseaseControlAndPrevention #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry #JoeBiden
    h J R

    - January 23, 2021, 6:14 am

    Here's when Akshay Kumar starrer 'Bachchan Pandey' will release - https://t.co/iYoUCI2Txs Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Actors #Actress #AkshayKumar #BachchanPandey #BachchanPandeyReleaseDate #Bollywood #Celebrities #Entertainment #Hollywood #Movies
    h J R

    - January 23, 2021, 6:09 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.