BJP only democratic party in India where common man can become PM: JP Nadda

LUCKNOW: Taking a dig at the opposition parties, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Friday said family politics is prevalent in most political parties across India. Speaking at the Booth President Sammelan in Lucknow, Nadda said BJP is the only democratic party in the country where a person with an ordinary background can become a Prime Minister or Home Minister.

“Family politics is prevalent in most political parties across India. BJP is the only party where a person with ordinary background becomes Prime Minister, Home Minister, Defence Minister, or a Chief Minister. BJP is a democratic party. It’s the only party which has a leader, destiny, policy, workers, and programme,” he said.

“We moved forward with the cultural nationalism, integrating humanism. We are working for every last person in the line, and from there our motto of Sabka Saath, Sakba Vikas, Sabka Vishwas came. It is from our motto that schemes of public welfare like Ujjwala Yojana, Ujala Yojana, Saubhagya Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojna have emerged,” he added.

The BJP national president further called for greater attention on the booths by their presidents and reach the masses with political issues. “You have to cultivate yourself with the power to connect to everyone with restraint, arguments, and mildness,” he added. The BJP president who is on a visit to Lucknow held a core committee meeting at the party office in the city along with Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath.

The duo also installed the idol of Lord Ram, made of plaster of Paris, at the BJP office in Lucknow. (ANI)

