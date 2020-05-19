Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

BJP terms KCR’s attack on stimulus package ‘highly objectionable’

May 19
11:28 2020
HYDERABAD: Bharatiya Janata Party’s Telangana unit has termed as “highly objectionable” Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao’s attack on the stimulus package announced by the Centre.

“BJP understands the frustration of the Chief Minister as the Central government has imposed conditions for using the increased FRBM limits, demands accountability and fiscal discipline,” said party’s chief spokesperson K.Krishna Saagar Rao.

In a statement, he said that the BJP “strongly objects to the derogatory language used by KCR on the Centre’s timely initiative. The statements are distasteful and language is unacceptable”.

Krishna Saagar Rao alleged that the Chief Minister had failed the state on the financial front with lack of fiscal discipline, open corruption and resource mismanagement. This irresponsible mismanagement has almost bankrupted the state, he alleged.

“To cover up his failure, CM KCR is blaming and attacking Central Government initiatives to revive nation’s economy after Corona lockdown,” he said.

