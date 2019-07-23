BJP terms opposition’s stand on Trump’s Kashmir claim as ‘irresponsible’

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Tuesday termed as “inappropriate” and “irresponsible” the opposition parties’ demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi make a statement on US President Donald Trump’s Kashmir claim and accused them of putting “politics above national interest”.

Senior party leader Prakash Javadekar told reporters that the row over Trump’s comments that Modi wanted him to mediate with Pakistan on the Kashmir issue should have ended with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s statement in Parliament in which he “stoutly denied” the US president’s claim.

“The way Congress and some opposition parties have protested in Rajya Sabha and created a disorder just to demand the prime minister’s statement is condemnable… They are putting politics above national interest,” he said.

This attitude is inappropriate and irresponsible, he said.

Javadekar claimed that the opposition’s stand shows that it has been unable to reconcile with the Modi government’s big win in the recent Lok Sabha polls. These parties are still depressed, he said.

Another Union minister, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, also attacked opposition parties.

Jaishankar has made it clear in Parliament that it has been India’s consistent position that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally, he noted.

Attacking the Congress for its demand that Modi make a statement in Parliament, he said people have taught the party a lesson in polls but it has not yet come out from “feudal arrogance”. PTI

Comments

comments