Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

BJP to celebrate accession day on Oct 26th across J&K

BJP to celebrate accession day on Oct 26th across J&K
October 16
11:50 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

JAMMU: The Bharatiya Janata Party unit in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh will celebrate “Accession Day” of Jammu & Kashmir with the Union of India October 26, the party’s state general secretary Ashok Kaul said.

Kaul, after discussing preparations for a successful programme, told reporters that it will be celebrated across the state at every level in the organisation.

Addressing the meeting, Kaul, said on October 26, 1947, Maharaja Hari Singh, the ruler of the Jammu and Kashmir then, signed the instrument of accession of Jammu and Kashmir with the Union of India, and as such this day forms a very important landmark in the history.

“The historic day forms an essential part of our lives and every resident of the state must celebrate it,” he said. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Is Pakistan right to charge 'service fee' from Sikh Pilgrims

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

RT @RedmiIndia: Join us for the launch show of one of the most anticipated phones from the Redmi Note family. Be the first to know about th…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 16, 2019, 7:32 am

4 Reasons to Visit the #Dermatologist - https://t.co/yf3SCIh7qU Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/w6xZOmtM2p
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 16, 2019, 6:30 am

India shouldn't shy away from realigning structures for enhancing national security: Doval -… https://t.co/wzjIgGgaOb
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 16, 2019, 6:22 am

BJP to celebrate accession day on Oct 26th across J&K - https://t.co/5CtSMWYrhq Get your news featured use… https://t.co/gXMyFyBaM9
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 16, 2019, 6:20 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.