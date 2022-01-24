India Post News Paper

BJP will contest 65 seats, Amarinder Singh’s party 37 seats in Punjab: JP Nadda

January 24
17:32 2022
CHANDIGARH: Bharatiya Janata Party will contest 65 seats, Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress 37 seats and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) 15 seats in the upcoming Punjab assembly polls, said BJP national president JP Nadda.

Earlier on Sunday, Amarinder Singh announced his decision to fight from his home constituency of Patiala Urban. His party released the first list of 22 candidates for polls. Meanwhile, BJP has also announced its first list of 34 candidates for the Punjab assembly polls.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years.

Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The SAD could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats. (ANI)

