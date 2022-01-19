India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

BJP will win 22 plus seats in Goa assembly election: CM Pramod Sawant

BJP will win 22 plus seats in Goa assembly election: CM Pramod Sawant
January 19
09:56 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

PANAJI: The BJP will form a majority government with at least 22 seats, said Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Speaking to ANI, CM Sawant said, “For the first time, the BJP is contesting on all 40 seats in Goa. I am sure that the BJP will form the majority government. Our target is to win 22 plus seats in the state.”
He further added, “The BJP is in the government for the past 10 years. I have been the chief minister for the last three years. In so many years, we have initiated several development projects in the state and the people of Goa are happy. People are willing to vote for us again and bring us to power.”

On the news of Utpal Parrikar, son of former CM Manohar Parrikar, upset with the BJP for not giving him a ticket from Panaji seat and plans to contest as an independent candidate, the Goa CM said, “The Central BJP leadership is in touch with Utpal and soon we will come up with a resolution.”

Goa will go to assembly polls on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
AP GoaBJPGoaGoa BJPGoa CongressGoa Election UpdatesGoa ElectionsGoa Liberation DayGoa NewsGoa PollsIndiaFightsCoronaMinistry of DefenceNarendraModiPanajipoliticalPramod Sawat News
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – January 14th, 2022

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

She Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.