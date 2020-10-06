India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

BJP’s opponents trying to lay foundation for caste, communal riots with international funding: Yogi Adityanath

BJP’s opponents trying to lay foundation for caste, communal riots with international funding: Yogi Adityanath
October 06
10:21 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday accused the BJP’s political opponents of attempting to conspire against it by “trying to lay a foundation for caste and communal riots through international funding”.

While interacting with party workers via video conferencing here, Yogi said, “Our opponents are conspiring against us by trying to lay a foundation for caste and communal riots through international funding. For last one week, opposition parties were keen to see riots. We need to move forward amidst all these conspiracies.”

His remarks came apparently in the backdrop of the protests over the Hathras incident by opposition parties. He added that the party’s workers need to dedicate themselves to the country’s development.

“BJP workers need to dedicate themselves to the country’s development. Anti-social and anti-national elements find it difficult to accept the state’s development as they always want a riot-stricken Uttar Pradesh. So they are hatching conspiracies now,” Yogi said.

On October 4, Yogi had said those who do not like development want to incite ethnic and communal riots.

“Those who do not like development want to incite ethnic and communal riots. In the guise of these riots, they will get an opportunity to bake political loaves, so they keep on conspiring,” he said. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Did India receive maximum support of Trump's administration?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    JUSTIN SHA FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    betting India

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    300x250 [Return Early]

    Due to the global events currently taking place and the constant bombardment of worrying situations, we decided that it would be a good idea to provide our readers with something they could use to distract themselves from all that stress.

    We approached casinoexpressindia and Mr. Saiyaan kindly showed us multiple online casinos in India, all licensed and safe to play and good for a break from the world.

    We checked out several of the online casino India they have reviewed, and it gave us a break of the global events that are happening, all in all, it was a very good way of taking a short breather before returning to our daily tasks.

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    BJP's opponents trying to lay ... - https://t.co/6dzAKnKOaq Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #DalitWomanFromHathras #DalitWomenGangRapes #DelhiHospital #HangRapst #HathrasRapeCase #HathrasVictimCremated #IndiaRapeCases #JusticeForManisha #Manisha #Political #UPGovt
    h J R

    - October 6, 2020, 4:51 am

    Piyush Goyal holds discussions with ... - https://t.co/dM1JInBxfN Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CoalBusiness #DelhiMetro #DelhiMetroNews #DMRCUpdates #MagentaLine #MetroFareUpdates #MetroServices #MetroServicesResumed #MetroTrains #NewDeliUpdates #NoidaMetro
    h J R

    - October 6, 2020, 4:49 am

    MEA calls UN ... - https://t.co/35d0FmFSsg Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #DalitWomanFromHathras #DalitWomenGangRapes #HangRapist #HathrasRapeCase #HathrasVictimCremated #IndiaRapeCases #JusticeForManisha #Manisha #Political #UNResidentCoordinator #UPGovt
    h J R

    - October 6, 2020, 4:35 am

    @timesofindia: Peace, economic progress not possible in J&K unless Aug 5 decisions are reversed: Farooq Abdullah https://t.co/C3ynqoHLhu https://t.co/gmXCLKSRo6
    h J R

    - October 5, 2020, 5:58 pm

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.