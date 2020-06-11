India Post News Paper

Black lives matter: Danny Davis

June 11
15:40 2020
India Post News Service

CHICAGO: A popular and a leading visionary US Congressman Danny K Davis addressed a huge rally last week in the Westside of Chicago to mark peace among all communities of Chicagoland.

It was great to see over 30 leaders on the Westside from different generations and different races all come together to say #BLACKLIVESMATTER movement that has gripped all parts of USA But it was even more heartening to witness that they come together to say they will fight #together to get real outcomes at every level of government.
Congressman Danny Davis observed now it’s up to us to put in the work! #JuntosPodemos
