ASEAN-India ties source of balance, harmony in the region: MoS MEA NEW DELHI: ASEAN is central to India’s ‘Act East’ policy and the ties with the grouping are a source of balance and harmony in the region, Minister of State for...

Nepal will get back land from India through dialogue: PM Oli KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has said that his government will seek a solution to the Kalapani issue through diplomatic efforts and dialogue on the basis of...

China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Beijing confirms first infection in 56 days BEIJING: China has reported 16 new coronavirus cases, including the first confirmed case in Beijing after 56 days, official media here said. A local case of COVID-19 in Beijing’s Xicheng...

Navy ship brings back 233 stranded Indians from Iran AHMEDABAD: Under the Indian Navy’s ‘Samudra Setu’ operation, naval ship ‘INS Shardul’ on Thursday brought back 233 Indians to Gujarat from Iran, where they were stranded due to travel restrictions...

Ramesh Patel, Chairman FIA (NY-NJ-CT), passes away at 78 Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service Prominent Indian American community leader Ramesh Patel, FIA – NY/NJ/CT Chairman passed away due to complications from Coronavirus on Saturday, June 6. He is...

Artists’ fellowship awards from Illinois Arts Council Surendra Ullal CHICAGO: The Illinois Arts Council Agency (IACA) has announced the 2020 Artist Fellowship Award (AFA) recipients and it is interesting to note that three of the recipients in the ...

Black lives matter: Danny Davis India Post News Service CHICAGO: A popular and a leading visionary US Congressman Danny K Davis addressed a huge rally last week in the Westside of Chicago to mark peace...

FIA Chicago & IACA joint food drive 2nd June 2020 Mitul Rao CHICAGO:In this unprecedented & time of unrest in communities, volunteers & office bearers of Federation of India, FIA- Chicago & Indian American Cultural Association, IACA jointly conducted a...

Avi Verma launches Jagran Tv for the Indian community Surendra Ullal CHICAGO: A well-known community activist and ardent Mata Devotee Avi Verma launched a first ever, non-commercial Channel Jagran Tv Chicago, to cater to needs of elderly and new Indian...

“Why My Family Counts in the 2020 Census” Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service EMS announced the winners of an Office of Civic Engagement and Immigrant Affairs (OCEIA) – sponsored citywide contest for 14-21 year-olds on “Why My...

RAVI KOTA is Minister Economics at Indian Embassy India Post News Service CHICAGO: Ravi Kota has been appointed as Minister (Economics) Joint Secretary Level, at the Embassy of India in Washington DC. Ravi Kota is a 1993 batch...

In grip of a triple crisis – how does America move forward? Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service The United States is in the grip of a triple crisis: the COVID 19 pandemic, the resulting economic collapse and an eruption of civil...

Save lives by passing smart immigration reform now Neela Pandya WASHINGTON, DC: The Hindu American Foundation (HAF) has pitched again to the US Congress to adopt legislation that reforms certain elements of US immigration laws that will positively...

Skrill launches free international Money Transfer service in U.S. India Post News Service Paysafe’s Skrill digital wallet continues U.S. expansion with launch of established consumer remittance solution to send money to 18 countries Miami, Florida.June8th, 2020–Paysafe, a leading specialized...

Vande Bharat Mission Advisory for Indian nationals/ permitted categories of OCIcardholders traveling to India by non-scheduled commercial flights India Post News Service Washington DC: Advisory for Indian nationals/ permitted categories of Overseas Citizens...

Social Justice – India Post Exclusive Time and again America is tested for its preamble on social equality and justice that has lasted more than 200 years. Every country in the world has faced some form...

Your weekly future: 8th to 15th June 2020 Aries (21 March – 20 April) The planetary transit is highly favorable in this week. Your social life, relation with friends and relatives and social influence shall be at its...

Your Weekly Future: 1st to 7th June 2020 Aries (21 March – 20 April) In the beginning of the week you shall be happy by seeing new life in your social area. On 3rd and 4th June you...

No difference between river & its waves Sant Kabir The river and its waves are one surf: where is the difference between the river and its waves? When the wave rises, it is the water; and when...