India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Black Lives Matter protests hijacked by left-wing agendas: Aus PM

Black Lives Matter protests hijacked by left-wing agendas: Aus PM
June 11
12:21 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

CANBERRA: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday said that the recent Black Lives Matter protests in the country has been hijacked by “left-wing agendas”.

Morrison rejected calls to tear down statues of historical figures including Captain James Cook, who claimed Australia for the British Empire in 1770, amid the removal of statues of contentious figures in the US and UK, reports Xinhua news agency.

“I think what we’re seeking with some of these protests, they start on a fair point when they’re raising issues about, you know, people’s treatment in custody or things like that,” Morrison, who represents the electorate named after Cook, told Nine Entertainment radio.

“But now it’s being taken over by other much more politically driven left-wing agendas, which are seeking to take advantage of these opportunities to push their political causes. “I’ve always said we’ve got to be honest about our history. We’ve got to acknowledge the positive and the negative.

“I think we’ve also got to respect our history as well. And this is not a licence for people to just go nuts on this stuff,” he said. The Prime Minister confirmed that the protests earlier in June that were attended by tens of thousands of Australians have delayed the easing of coronavirus restrictions by a week.

Health authorities are waiting to analyze if the mass gatherings cause a spike in cases before proceeding with lifting restrictions. “The rally last weekend is the only legitimate real block to this at the moment, because we actually don’t know right now whether those rallies on the weekend may have caused outbreaks,” he said.

“People who rallied this (past) weekend showed great disrespect for their neighbours.”

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will americans vote for Trump after handling of his recent issues?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Black Lives Matter protests ... - https://t.co/5AuECrkvmP Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/epw4WLfG3p
    h J R

    - June 11, 2020, 6:51 am

    Amid US protests on minority rights, State Dpt official ... - https://t.co/EjGa5fks2l Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/om8RivbP1y
    h J R

    - June 11, 2020, 6:48 am

    RT @ANI: The world is fighting Coronavirus, India is fighting that too. But there are other issues also. Flood, locusts, hailstorm, fire inâ€¦
    h J R

    - June 11, 2020, 6:44 am

    #India reports nearly 10K fresh cases, 357 deaths in a day - https://t.co/74V4veh8xJ Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/cxxqvowyxv
    h J R

    - June 11, 2020, 6:42 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.