Blow to Asian New York workers

December 24
12:16 2020
India Post News Service

This week’s in-door dining shutdown is another major economic blow for Asian New Yorkers, who have seen the highest increase in unemployment of any group in NYC due to the pandemic.

Restaurants and eateries are a major source of employment for many low-income Asian workers and small business owners. The job losses have also left many without health insurance coverage – a critical need during this second wave of COVID. 

MetroPlus Health (a subsidiary of NYC Health + Hospitals) is joining forces with several prominent Asian American New Yorkers to address healthcare insecurity with a social media campaign launching on Monday, December 21.  

#MetroPlusYou will feature Broadway star Telly Leung (Disney’s Aladdin), Chinatown Ice Cream Factory owner Christina Seid and others sharing personal tips on how to stay healthy and positive during these challenging times. 

