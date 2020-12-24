What Vedic Astrology Says about Favourable Day to Travel Travel has become an essential part of our life. We travel for various purposes, including for livelihood, leisure, and other purposes. Though in recent times, travel has been less due...

Lake County Temple celebrates Ram Janaki Vivah Geetha Patil CHICAGO: The Hindu Mandir of Lake County, Grayslake, a Chicago suburb, celebrated the VivahUtsava/marriage anniversary of Lord Rama and Ma Janaki on the Vivah Panchami day that usually...

Blow to Asian New York workers India Post News Service This week’s in-door dining shutdown is another major economic blow for Asian New Yorkers, who have seen the highest increase in unemployment of any group in NYC due...

Solidarity Protest for Farmers in India Surendra Ullal CHICAGO: The Chicago Sikh Youth, along with other local South Asian Communities, led a peaceful protest on December 13, 2020 at the Federal Plaza in Chicago, in support...

California brewery Asked to remove Lord Ganesha image from beer Madhu Patel CHICAGO: A large group of Indian Americans across the country have pitched with Weed (California) based Mount Shasta Brewing Company not to use Lord Ganesha’s image on its...

American fabric co. to remove God image napkins Madhu Patel CHICAGO: A Durham (North Carolina) headquartered “world’s largest custom fabric, wallpaper and home decor digital marketplace,” Spoonflower’s CEO has assured removing napkins carrying images of various Hindu deities...

Hindi Club online Anterrashtriya Kavi Sammelan Vijay Chopra CHICAGO: During this pandemic year Hindi Club of Illinois (HCI) has hosted many online events. But the one that it hosted on Saturday, December 19 was rather special....

Bipartisan resolution urging China to end military aggression toward India passes both chambers Nela Pandya WASHINGTON, DC: The U.S. House and Senate officially passed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which included key components of Congressman Krishnamoorthi’s resolution language urging the Chinese government to...

Shri Ram Mandir Nidhi Samarpan drive India Post News Service MUMBAI: The support of every Ram devotee from all over the country will be solicited for the grand temple to be built on the birthplace of...

Highest eviction rates in California – Central Valley’s tenants push for housing rights Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service In California, a family must report a household income of roughly $100,000 to make the median rent in the state. Millions of California renters...

IMPACT Launches Historic $2.5M Campaign In Georgia India Post News Service GEORGIA: IMPACT, a leading Indian American advocacy and political action committee, has launched a historic $2.5 million campaign to turnout AAPI voters in Georgia ahead of...

LA’s health care needs in the pandemic Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service A record number of COVID-19 deaths were reported in Los Angeles County this week, as well as an overwhelming number of cases in the...

Operation Income Illusion by FTC Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service The financial impact of the pandemic has created an environment that’s ripe for scammers. As consumers struggle with financial uncertainty in the COVID economy, promoters...

Supporting LA’s Essential Workers in the Pandemic Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service The COVID-19 pandemic has vividly highlighted how much society depends upon essential workers. Essential workers are heroes of the pandemic but many pay a...

“Women Who Win” Awarded WE Awards by New England Indian Medical Association India Post News Service NEW ENGLAND: Dr. Manju Sheth, Dr. Deepa Jhaveri, and ShaleenSheth, the pioneers in creating a new movement to empower women with the recent launch of their...

Moderna anticipates its COVID-19 vaccine to safeguard against new mutated coronavirus WASHINGTON: US-based pharma company Moderna on Wednesday said that it expects its COVID-19 vaccine to be protective against the new mutated coronavirus reported in Britain. “Moderna expects that the immunity...

India believes in sharing technical know-how with other countries: Harsh Vardhan NEW DELHI: India has always believed in sharing knowledge and technical know-how with other countries to address common challenges, said Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Health Minister on Wednesday. “India has...

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Christmas card featuring son Archie revealed WASHINGTON: Ahead of the Christmas festival, the royal duo Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s Christmas card was shared on social media on Thursday (local time). According to Fox News, the...

On this day in 2000: Viswanathan Anand won FIDE World Chess Championship NEW DELHI: Twenty years ago on this day, Viswanathan Anand won the FIDE World Chess Championship 2000 for the first time after beating Spain’s Alexei Shirov. With this, he became...