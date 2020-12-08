India Post News Paper

Bobby Deol digs out throwback picture with Dharmendra on his 85th birthday

December 08
10:22 2020
NEW DELHI: Actor Bobby Deol on Tuesday marked his father and veteran superstar Dharmendra Deol’s 85th birthday with a priceless throwback picture.

The ‘Soldier,’ actor took to Instagram to share a monochrome throwback picture of himself with the ‘Sholay,’ actor.
The picture sees a young Bobby seated on Dharmendra’s lap and kissing his cheeks. Both are seen wearing shirts of the same print in the picture.

“Love you Papa … Happy Birthday,” the 51-year-old actor wrote in the caption. Several fans of the father-son duo and Bollywood celebrities including Abhishek Bachchan poured birthday wishes in the comments section of the post. (ANI)

 

 

    Will Biden support Indiaâ€™s UNSC membership?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

