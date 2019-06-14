Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Body of a minor girl, believed to be Indian, found near US-Mexico border

Body of a minor girl, believed to be Indian, found near US-Mexico border
June 14
16:22 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

HOUSTON: Body of a seven-year-old girl, believed to be Indian, has been found near the remote and deserted US-Mexico border area, according to the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

The girl was found dead 27 kms west of Lukeville in Arizona state by the US border patrol agents on Wednesday.

Our sympathies are with this little girl and her family. This is a senseless death driven by cartels who are profiting from putting lives at risk,” Roy Villareal, Tucson Chief Patrol Agent, said.

The girl was travelling with four other persons and dropped near the border by human smugglers who ordered the group to cross in the dangerous and austere location.

The patrol agents got the information after encountering two women from India, who explained how they came to the United States and that three others, a woman and two children, got separated from them hours earlier, the US agency said in a statement.

The agents took the two women into custody and began searching the area north of the international border in the remote terrain for the missing persons.

Within hours, they discovered the little girl’s remains, it said.

Aircraft and helicopters from National Guard and CBP’s Air and Marine Operations were called out to expand the search for the others missing.

Additional agents from Border Patrol Search Trauma and Rescue Unit, the Ajo Border Patrol Station and personnel from the Bureau of Land Management combed the area on foot.

However, US Border Patrol agents located footprints, indicating the remaining two members of the group crossed back into Mexico.

The CBP and Mexican authorities searched the area for any associated persons but no additional members of the group were located on either side of the border.

The US agency, in its statement, described the border’s remote area as a rugged desert wilderness with few back country roads, little to no resources and very high temperature.

The agency earlier said that criminal organisations often abandon migrants in the desert. As a result, many perish along the border every year. It encourages anyone in distress to call 911 or activate a rescue beacon before they become a casualty. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

RT @ndtv: #BreakingNews | Supreme Court orders release of journalist Prashant Kanojia, who was arrested for allegedly defaming UP Chief Min…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 11, 2019, 7:13 am

FOG Holi in Bay area ! #FOGSV #BayArea #Holi2019 #Holi #NRIHoli Read More: https://t.co/iqF8sBbNNB https://t.co/mFWazpbEIh
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 1, 2019, 7:18 am

#BreakingNews -- Anytime now, PM @narendramodi to address the nation with an 'important message'. | #narendermodi
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 27, 2019, 6:29 am

Watch @frankislam in conversation with Capt Krishan Sharma about his journey. #SouthAsiaMonitor #WashingtonCalling… https://t.co/U1YSvlV0cI
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 26, 2019, 6:27 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.