Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Boeing suffers huge Q1 loss due to COVID-19, 737 MAX crises

Boeing suffers huge Q1 loss due to COVID-19, 737 MAX crises
April 30
12:09 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: US airplane giant Boeing announced that it posted a net loss of $641 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared with $2.15 billion in profit in the same three-month period last year, mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the worldwide grounding of its 737 MAX aircraft fleet.

The Chicago-based company also announced on Wednesday that it plans to slash 10 per cent of its workforce – or around 16,000 employees – and reduce the production of several of its commercial jet models, including the 737 MAX, reports Efe news.

In its earnings report, Boeing said its revenues fell by 26 per cent to $16.9 billion and that its operating cash flow came in at negative $4.3 billion between January and March, but it added that it is “actively exploring all of the available options” for accessing additional liquidity and financing its operations.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting every aspect of our business, including airline customer demand, production continuity and supply chain stability,” Boeing President and CEO David Calhoun said.

“Our primary focus is the health and safety of our people and communities while we take tough but necessary action to navigate this unprecedented health crisis and adapt for a changed marketplace.”

Although acknowledging that the pandemic was exerting unprecedented pressure on its business, Boeing said the company remains confident in its long-term future and is “progressing toward the safe return to service of the 737 MAX,” which has been grounded worldwide since March 2019 due to two crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia that left 346 dead and were blamed on a defect in that model’s flight-control system.

Boeing earned just over $6.2 billion in revenue from its Commercial Airplanes segment, down 48 per cent from last year, while its first-quarter operating margin in that segment plunged to -33.3 per cent due to lower delivery volume and abnormal production costs, including the temporary suspension of Puget Sound operations (in Washington state) in response to COVID-19.

Boeing said it will resume production of the 737 MAX at “low rates” in 2020 and gradually ramp up to 31 units per month in 2021, adding that the estimated abnormal production costs from the temporary suspension of production of its flagship aircraft have risen by around $1 billion to approximately $5 billion.

In the earnings report, Boeing noted the reduction in airline passenger traffic due to the novel coronavirus and said it was seeing “significant impact on the demand for new commercial airplanes and services, with airlines delaying purchases for new jets, slowing delivery schedules and deferring elective maintenance”.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Will US Take action against China in South China Sea?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Indian-American wins #Republican ... - https://t.co/Z1vHBsAyv1 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/n5FCdFgeIN
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 30, 2020, 11:25 am

#UAE Indian missions open e-registration for expats wanting to go home - https://t.co/8lqpK957ga Get your news fea… https://t.co/56Ht9Ggg9o
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 30, 2020, 11:23 am

Abu Dhabi-based Indian teacher dies of COVID-19 - https://t.co/4fn2FWZ0N5 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/GeBScuJuCd
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 30, 2020, 11:20 am

Death of Indian industrialist in #Dubai was suicide: Police - https://t.co/PfxB18dAWF Get your news featured use… https://t.co/F45tOBoLLs
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 30, 2020, 11:18 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.