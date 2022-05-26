India Post News Paper

Bollywood legend Hema Malini supports ISKCON Naperville

May 26
16:38 2022
India Post News Service

NAPERVILLE: A special fundraising dinner for the construction of the new temple, ISKCON Radha Shyamasundar was held on May 15th, 2022 at  ISKCON Naperville.

The fundraising event was held at Ashyana Banquet Hall. The large banquet room was filled with promise and excitement, as all who attended were eager for the completion of this important project. Temple President Premananda Devi Dasi addressed the crowd of over 500 by reminding them what brought them all together: “Why build this temple? When Srila Prabhupada founded this institution, he listed seven purposes of ISKCON”. She then reiterated SrilaPrabhupada’s fifth stated purpose: “To erect for the members, and for society at large, a holy place of transcendental pastimes, dedicated to the personality of Krishna.”

What made this year’s fundraising event turned special as a Member of Indian Parliament and Bollywood actress, Hema Malini  gave graced the event

She became a devotee of Krishna after she was introduced to the holy place of Vrindavan, where she would later serve as a Member of Parliament. She explained, “I was offered some other places, but I refused. I said I am not interested in being a politician or Member of Parliament from anywhere. If it is given to me, Matura, then I am interested because it is Krishna’s place and I am connected to Krishna. I want to serve there, not as a politician, but you have to be politically connected so you are able to do a lot of work with the help of our government.”

Hema Malini being guided through the new temple by Premananda Devi Dasi

Also in attendance was ISKCON communications director AnuttamaDasa and his wife, Rukmini Devi Dasi. ISKCON Naperville devotees have been working tirelessly to support Prabhupada’s mission.

The three-story temple will include a commercial kitchen, snack bar, classrooms, a playground, yoga studio, multipurpose hall, gift shop – and most importantly, Sri Sri Radha Shyamasundara. This temple will not only be a place of worship, but a pillar for the community and people of all faiths. With the help of generous donors and hardworking devotees, temple construction is scheduled to conclude in the upcoming winter. Hema Malini expressed her great fortune to have been present at the unveiling of the temple signage by stating, “It was so wonderful to be there, it just felt like I’m still in Vrindavan.”

