Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Bollywood producers enquire to register titles around Article 370

Bollywood producers enquire to register titles around Article 370
August 07
16:22 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: Two days after the central government announced abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution, which granted a special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Bollywood producers have started to enquire for registering film titles around the article.

On Monday, the Centre also proposed the bifurcation of the state into two Union territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in a separate bill.

The sudden change in the article and the subsequent piqued interest of filmmakers has now resulted in producers approaching Indian Motion Pictures’ Producers’ Association (IMPPA) to figure out possible title registrations.

Several titles like “Article 370” and “Kashmir Hamara Hai” were reportedly registered and a source close to the body told PTI that the trend isn’t new.

“It doesn’t work like you register a title and it’s allotted. A slate of filmmakers want to make films on this topic as its a burning issue and we have received enquires from people as well. There have been some enquirers around the title ‘Article 370’,” the insider said.

According to the source, every time a monumental, newsworthy incident takes place, producers start the process.

“Over the next few days there would be more enquiries and we expect people to register their titles in more numbers. But right now, things are just fine. The producers have to work out a basic story, a plot before registering a title.

“Even after Pulwama terror attack, there was a surge of titles being registered but we allot one title to one individual only. Other titles obviously get rejected. We are yet to approve any title,” the source added. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Not all parts of Article 370 to be valid in Jammu & Kashmir: Home Minister Amit Shah. @AmitShah @narendramodihttps://t.co/zkrf5wfpHm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 5, 2019, 5:50 am

New York’s India Day Parade to honour valour, the sacrifice of Armed Forces Read: https://t.co/PZwBYlrPDWhttps://t.co/YNNjkxtG5s
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:31 am

Hamza bin Laden was very threatening to the US: Trump https://t.co/Vv1tNdQ6i0 #HamzabinLaden #OsamabinLaden #Trump #USA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:10 am

Would intervene on Kashmir ‘if wanted’ by India, Pak: Trump Read: https://t.co/K0SWG0ZZRe #KashmirIssue… https://t.co/Q2LWI17xfO
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:07 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.