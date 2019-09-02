Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Bollywood stars welcome Lord Ganesh to their homes

Bollywood stars welcome Lord Ganesh to their homes
September 02
16:19 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: Bollywood stars Shraddha Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Ekta Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi among others on Monday brought home lord Ganesh on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.
Ekta shared a video of herself with her father, Jeetendra, and mother Shobha Kapoor. She introduced Shobha as the boss of her and her father’s life. Towards the end of the short video, she panned the camera at the idol of Lord Ganesh, calling him, “All our bosses.”

Actor Sonali Bendre took to Twitter and posted a picture of herself with a Ganesh idol, writing, “Ganesh Chaturthi is one of my favourite festivals and I really missed celebrating it at home last year… Was part of the Aarti via FaceTime! I’m so glad to be back this year, healthier and stronger, celebrating with my family.”

Shilpa Shetty posted a picture of her family standing in front of Ganesh idol, writing, “While I’m spiritual and celebrate all festivals, I’m also responsible towards mother Earth and we have continued our tradition of having an Eco friendly Ganesh idol.”

Oberoi made an appeal for an eco-friendly idol, writing, “Let’s all do our bit for protecting our environment. Go green and say no to plastic. Ganpati Bappa Morya!” Superstar Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma along with mother Salma Khan was also spotted taking a Ganesh idol home. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Our deepest sympathy to Shri Jagannath Mishra's family. In this time of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with th… https://t.co/ygCPRNu1Ps
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 19, 2019, 6:12 am

Not all parts of Article 370 to be valid in Jammu & Kashmir: Home Minister Amit Shah. @AmitShah @narendramodihttps://t.co/zkrf5wfpHm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 5, 2019, 5:50 am

New York’s India Day Parade to honour valour, the sacrifice of Armed Forces Read: https://t.co/PZwBYlrPDWhttps://t.co/YNNjkxtG5s
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:31 am

Hamza bin Laden was very threatening to the US: Trump https://t.co/Vv1tNdQ6i0 #HamzabinLaden #OsamabinLaden #Trump #USA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:10 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.