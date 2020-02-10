Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Bong Joon Ho’s ‘Parasite’ is first South Korean film to win international feature Oscar

Bong Joon Ho’s ‘Parasite’ is first South Korean film to win international feature Oscar
February 10
13:44 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LOS ANGELES: Director Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” scripted history at the Oscars by becoming the first South Korean film to be nominated and win in the international feature category at the 92nd Academy Awards.

It was the second Oscar win of the night for the film, a twisted class satire that defies genres in trademark Bong style. The director and his co-scribe Han Jin-won have already received the best original screenplay Oscar.

The director lauded the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for renaming the category in an attempt to be more inclusive.

“The category has a new name now from best foreign language to best international feature film. I’m so happy to be its first recipient under the new name. I applaud and support the new direction that this change symbolises,” the director said.

“I’m bloody ready to drink tonight,” he added amid a round of applause and laughter from the audience.

It is yet to be seen whether the film, which entered the competition with six nominations, manages to win the top awards of the ceremony, the best picture and director but its win in the international category was a sure shot.

South Korea has been submitting its entries for the award, which was earlier called best foreign language film, since 1962.

“Parasite” was pitted against “Pain and Glory” (Spain), “Les Miserables” (France), “Corpus Christi” (Poland) and “Honeyland” (North Macedonia). PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Did Modi Govt. failed to save Air India?

  • Yes (71%, 177 Votes)
  • No (29%, 72 Votes)

Total Voters: 249

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

How Does Cashless Mediclaim Work? - https://t.co/2y0Vu6DL54 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Care… https://t.co/DEtpNj7YMg
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 11, 2020, 5:58 am

Is Employer-Provided Life #Insurance Coverage Enough? - https://t.co/K0T7qb9DG7 Get your news featured use… https://t.co/uLHEoadGe5
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 11, 2020, 5:29 am

Bong Joon Ho's 'Parasite' is first South Korean film to win international feature Oscar - https://t.co/K5AHZD04Gohttps://t.co/tyIE6CUXeX
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 10, 2020, 8:14 am

Veteran RSS ideologue P Parameswaran passes away; PM, others condole - https://t.co/PJDJodXsjs Get your news featu… https://t.co/omAtBBcS6e
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 10, 2020, 8:13 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.