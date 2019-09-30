Something went wrong with the connection!

Book on Lal Bahadur Shatri to commemorate leader's 113th birth anniversary

Book on Lal Bahadur Shatri to commemorate leader’s 113th birth anniversary
September 30
16:31 2019
NEW DELHI: Commemorating Lal Bahadur Shashtri’s 113th birth anniversary October 2, a new book will shed light on the early influences, political associations and defining historical decisions of India’s second prime minister.

Written by political analyst Sandeep Shastri, the book, “Lal Bahadur Shastri: Politics and Beyond”, is published by Rupa Publications.

Famous for the inspiring slogan, ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’, Shastri’s prime ministership saw India ensuring respect for its farmers and soldiers.

In his brief yet eventful tenure of 19 months, he worked for the betterment of all segments of society and was instrumental in resolving some of the most contentious problems faced by the country back then.

“Insightful, thought-provoking, and written in a lucid style by one of India’s foremost political commentators, ‘Lal Bahadur Shastri’ focuses on the leader’s greatest strengths — integrity, humility, simplicity and a self-effacing nature,” publishers said in a statement.

It also takes a closer look at his pioneering efforts at ensuring self-sufficiency in food grains by ushering in the Green Revolution.

“As the inspiration behind the original ‘surgical strikes’, it also highlights the laudatory manner in which Shastri motivated the soldiers to effectively respond to Pakistan’s military adventurism, by giving the green signal to the military to enter Pakistani soil,” it added. PTI

