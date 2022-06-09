Book Review: The Secrets of God – By AQ Sid

Ramesh Soparawala

Finally, there is a book all about the Creator. It is not a book of sermons or religious lectures. The book is compiled after exhaustive research probing about the God. As the title suggests, “The secrets of God” is revealing few secrets of God unknown to mankind so far. All secrets about God revealed in this book are analytically based on research and reasoning.

The author is not comparing divine religions, but searching for an answer why there are different religions when the Creator is One. Many earlier religious scholars have discussed the similarity of verses from divine scriptures but AQ Sid has a unique approach. He is looking for ‘reasoning’ to see how God planned it all, what He wanted from mankind? What God looks like? What God likes most and what God dislikes most. Are there multiple Gods or God is One? All these questions are answered with in-depth research and supported by authentic reasoning.

There are 18 chapters in this book. Each chapter has an interesting narration in a simple and lucid language. Each chapter has something ‘new’ and revealing the unknown secrets of God. We heard about the Abrahamitic religious Messengers. That they performed Miracles. The Miracles of Moses and Miracles of Jesus, Prophet Muhammad are well recorded in history. The Miracles of earlier Prophets, Jacob, David, Solomon, Noah are described in Old Testament, Bible and Quran and believed in by believers. Why Messengers were sent to mankind? Why did they perform miracles? This is the first book revealing a secret of God why Messengers were sent and why did they perform miracles. Each miracle of each Prophet has been evaluated with strong reasoning.

Another chapter, ‘Fate & Destiny’ bust a common belief that fate, destiny and death are fixed. There is an interesting revelation supported by divine verses from Old Testament, Bible, Quran and Vedas that it is not so. This chapter could be a guiding force for many who want to shape their destiny.

What I like most about this book is the emphatic focus on Hindu religious concept of ‘Karma’. The book is reminding that every human is accounted for his or her Karma. The chapter on Doomsday has an interesting revelation. While all religious scriptures talked about Doomsday it has not been revealed when the Doomsday will occur. This book has convincing ‘reasoning’ when the Doomsday will occur and how it can be delayed.

The Chapter ‘God is One’ may not go well with believers in multiple Gods but here too the author has done good research and presents valid reasoning. History has recorded that Prophet Moses spoke with God. Whenever he spoke with the God, he spoke about it to his people. The Moses never told to his people that he was speaking with different Gods, but only with One God.

This short and concise book revealing few interesting real secrets of God is a gift for all believers in God.

