Boris Johnson cancels India visit

April 19
15:35 2021
LONDON: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has cancelled his trip to India in the wake of the severity of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, a Downing Street spokesperson confirmed on Monday.

The spokesperson said Johnson and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi would speak later this month to “agree and launch their ambitious plans for the future partnership”, the BBC reported.

The visit was to take place on April 26. The Downing Street further confirmed that the two leaders would meet later this year, without specifying any further details.

Johnson’s trip to India was initially scheduled to take place in January but was cancelled when the UK entered a national lockdown, the third of its kind since the onset of the pandemic last years.

